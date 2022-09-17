No bet hit the seven tens of Timemania; prize will be R$ 900 thousand

No gambler hit the seven tens of the 1835 contest of the timemania that you accumulated in yesterday’s draw, Thursday, September 15th! and next draw is estimated to pay BRL 900 thousand.

The dozens drawn were: 02, 04, 09, 30, 38, 51 and 65.



Ferroviário do Ceará was the heart team drawn in this contest. There were 12,250 people who chose the heart team and will receive the prize of R$ 3.00.

According to Caixa, one bet hit six of the dozen drawn and won a prize of R$ 57,117.09 and 1,241 bets took the prize of R$ 9.00.

How to play in Timemania?

At Timemania you can bet up to 7 numbers and you can compete for millionaire prizes. You can also let the system pick the numbers for you on Surpresinha and/or continue your game for 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests on Teimosinha.

Through Timemania, it is possible to choose ten numbers among the 80 available and a Heart Team. Seven numbers and one Heart Team are drawn per contest. If the person has three to seven hits, or hits the heart team, wins. The value of the bet is BRL 3.00

Caixa Online Lotteries

You can also place your bet at lottery houses and banking correspondents or online through the Caixa's official betting site Federal Economics and if luck is on your side, you will be the next winner.



probabilities

What is the probability of winning at Timemania?

In Timemania, you have 1 chance in 26,472,637 to hit the jackpot and cash in that big jackpot to take a vacation with your family with a pocket full.

OTHER LOTTERIES

Mega Sena 2520

The participant must match six numbers from 01 to 60. It is allowed to select from six to 15 tens on the shuttle. Bets with five and four hits are also awarded.

Dozens drawn: 02, 17, 22, 41, 58 and 60.

Lotofácil 2614

The player fills in 15 to 20 numbers from 01 to 25 on the card and hopes that 15 are drawn. There are smaller values ​​for 14, 13, 12 and 11 hits.

Check out the dozens:

Quina 5950

The gambler chooses from five to 15 numbers from 01 to 80. Whoever hits the five drawn wins the jackpot. Quina still allocates lower amounts for four, three and two hits.

Dozens drawn: 08, 15, 16, 49 and 77.

Double Seine 2418

The player writes down six to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws – the first with a large part of the prize. The principal amount comes out to whoever snags the six tens. There are values ​​for five, four and three hits.

Check out the dozens:

First draw: 12 – 26 – 49 – 10 – 33 – 06

Second draw: 36 – 08 – 01 – 23 – 41 – 49

Lucky Day 656

The player has to hit seven numbers from 01 to 31, alluding to the days of the month, to pocket the money. The modality allows the filling of up to 15 tens. There are also values ​​for six, five, four hits and the “Lucky Month”.



2, 08, 09, 13, 19, 25, 27

Lucky month: 10 – October

