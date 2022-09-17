Nubank announces new dividend analysis tool

O Nubank launched a new feature for clients investing in variable income assets. with the new dividend analysis toolthe investor will be able to follow the payment history of earnings directly in the bank’s application.

It will be possible to check the remuneration, in reais, of each asset, such as shares, BDR or Real Estate Fund (FII). In this way, the client will be able to have a more accurate view of their monthly income generated by passive income.

“This is a novelty that gives investors even more autonomy to adopt a passive income strategy and that can serve as another stimulus to progressively increase their equity”, said Fernando Miranda, Vice President of Investments at Nubank.

Dividends correspond to a percentage of the profits obtained by a company distributed among its shareholders. They are a common strategy among companies to attract new investors.

The novelty announced by Nubank will also provide data on the valuation and devaluation of assets and will inform the exact dates of deposits of profits. The feature is available on the digital bank application, in the “Stock Exchange” menu.

The implementation of the new function will take place gradually for Brazilian customers.