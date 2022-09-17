Nubank gets rid of ‘bundle of obligations’ when leaving the Brazilian stock exchange: understand which ones

Brazilian share receipts from the Nubank (or BDRs), represent a small part of the fintech’s shareholding composition. Even so, under the current model of the program, the neobank has regulatory obligations almost equivalent to those it fulfills in the United States, where most of the asset’s trading on the stock exchange is concentrated.

In December, by making two simultaneous offerings of shares, Nubank sold 8.1 million shares, or less than 0.2% of the fintech’s total capital, which served as backing for the BDRs here. Each Brazilian receipt is equivalent to one sixth of a share listed in New York. In other words, they were sold. 48.5 million BDRs in the offering.

Even with this relatively small base, the company is obliged to do the complete package here. As it is formally a publicly traded company in Brazil, Nubank must publish an annual reference form, quarterly balance sheets in the window set by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), material facts, notices and minutes of board meetings.

Facade of the New York Stock Exchange in the color of Nubank; neobank will keep stock trading only in the US

The point is that fintech has to publish the same documents in the United States, and it is not enough to translate them, given that the two markets have different standards. It is to reduce this redundancy that Nubank will ask for the change of its BDRs program to level 1, which exempts it from complying with certain rules here. Stone has BDRs in the same frame.

The change, announced on Thursday, 15, maintains the negotiation of share receipts in Brazil, but without the same regulatory burden. Holders of current BDRs will be able to switch from one program to the other, move their shareholding to New York or simply sell their receipts.

“Nubank aims to maximize efficiency and scalability, reducing unnecessary duplicate workloads in regulatory requirements, which consume considerable resources,” said Cristina Junqueira, co-founder and CEO of Nubank in Brazil. “Our focus is on improving processes, productivity and scalability to deliver growth and value to all our stakeholders.”

The number of BDRs sold in the offer does not consider the distribution that the fintech made through the NuSócios program, in which it delivered a BDR to customers for free. The program had the adhesion of 7.5 million Nubank users, who can only sell this “little piece” (as Nu called the BDRs) from December onwards.

In a report sent to clients, Itaú BBA stated that the change is bad for minority shareholders. In the view of analyst Pedro Leduc, one of the losses is that the financial data should be less comparable to those of Brazilian financial institutions.

“In practice, disclosures (in Brazil) may become poorer, and even less comparable to local financial institutions,” said analyst Pedro Leduc. “We judge (the change) as negative for local minority shareholders and for corporate governance.”

as showed the Estadão/Broadcast, analysts from local and foreign financial institutions have expressed opposing positions regarding Nubank. The comparison with Brazilian banks is one of the factors that makes the locals more pessimistic.

Nubank’s BDRs fell 5.9% this afternoon, trading at R$4.48. The move follows that of the New York-traded stock, which plummeted 6.7% to $5.14. The day is negative in American markets, given the expectations for the next interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve (the American Central Bank), next week.

The majority bet is that the Fed will raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point. If that happens, the most penalized stocks should be those of technology companies, where short-term growth takes precedence over results. Nubank’s own case.