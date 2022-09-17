Nubank “Leaves” CVM And Will Only Respond To SEC Now

Digital bank Nubank (NUBR33) announced today that it will transform its share receipts (BDR) on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, B3, into level one BDRs. Today they are level three.

In practice, this means that the company remains listed on the B3, but now it will no longer respond to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the body that regulates the stock market in Brazil.

As Nubank has shares on the New York Stock Exchange (with the code NU), the bank will now only respond to the “Securities and Exchange Commission” (SEC), the American body equivalent to the CVM here.

See below what changes for the investor and whether it is worth buying shares in the digital bank.