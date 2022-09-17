Nubank “Leaves” CVM And Will Only Respond To SEC Now

Digital bank Nubank (NUBR33) announced today that it will transform its share receipts (BDR) on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, B3, into level one BDRs. Today they are level three.
In practice, this means that the company remains listed on the B3, but now it will no longer respond to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the body that regulates the stock market in Brazil.
As Nubank has shares on the New York Stock Exchange (with the code NU), the bank will now only respond to the “Securities and Exchange Commission” (SEC), the American body equivalent to the CVM here.
See below what changes for the investor and whether it is worth buying shares in the digital bank.
IPO broke records: When the purple bank went public, it broke records. Nubank’s IPO had 815 thousand Brazilian investors – it was the largest public offering of shares in number of individual investors in Brazil. At the time, Nubank also became the largest bank in Latin America.
And what changes for those who have BDR of Nubank? You “Brazilian depositary receipts“, or BDRs, will change from three to one. For the investor, nothing changes. Automatically, the receipts that are in their possession will be transformed into level one, according to régis Chinchilla and Luis Novaes from the Terra Investimentos analysis team
But if the investor wants, he can also sell them on the market, normally.
Another option is to change these BDRs for American stocks Nubank – this is not done automatically and requires work from the investor. For this, the investor needs to have an international account with a broker that works in the US market.
Which is the better option, sell or keep the shares? It depends on the investor’s belief in the company’s future. It’s the same thing as deciding whether or not to take any action.
“BDRs are shares of companies such as those of any other company: the only difference is that they are mainly listed on foreign exchanges. Making a decision to buy or sell is similar to the process for a stock originally listed on the B3 or any other bag”, says Chinchilla.
But it’s more fTheIt is easier to trade a stock than a BDR, according to William Castro Alves, chief strategist at Avenue Capital in Miami. “For me, the best option is to change these BDRs for American stocks Nubank. It is even easier to sell and invest in another company that is earning more”, he says.
That’s because the bank’s shares are not doing well. Today (16), up to 1:30 pm, Nubank’s BDRs on B3 were down 5.25%, quoted at R$ 4.51. In the year, they have already lost 51% of their value. In the US, the stock is down 6.25% today, priced at $5.18.
Since listing in December 2021, the bank’s shares have accumulated losses of 56%.
Is it worth investing in Nubank? For BTG, no. The recommendation is not to buy or sell. The outlook for the bank’s shares in New York is for an 8.5% depreciation for the bank’s assets in 12 months.
Ativa’s recommendation is also neutral. “But it is not recommended to dispose of the asset based exclusively on a news that does not have as much impact on the company’s growth projection”, says Chinchila.