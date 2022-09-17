Nubank releases a limit of R$ 50 on the credit card, how to increase it?

The flagship of Nubank it’s definitely your “purple” credit card, known by Brazilians for bringing more practicality to everyday life. In an attempt not to deny the product to consumers who have a bad credit history, the bank ends up releasing a very low limit.

It is common to find reports of people who received only BRL 50 as a limit and now do not know how to increase it. First, you need to know that the company evaluates the user’s financial past to find out whether or not he is a good payer.

Customers with late debt, low score or negative name are less likely to get more limit quickly. However, there are some tips that can make this release easier. Check out!

Tips for raising the limit

If you want to be able to spend more on your Nubank credit card, see four important attitudes:

Update income in the app

When applying for the card, the bank asks the customer to inform their monthly income to assess their ability to pay. It is necessary to keep this information always updated so that Nubank realizes that it can release more credit.

Hire products and services

In addition to the card, the company has a number of products and services such as loans, insurance and investment options. To create a closer relationship, you can hire some of them.

Pay the bill on time

It is essential to keep your invoice payment up to date to show that you deserve more credit card limits. The tip is to always be aware of the due date and avoid paying the minimum amount.

Clear the CPF

Default is the main reason that prevents the granting of more credit to a consumer. That’s why there’s no way out: the way out is to renegotiate the debts and with the creditors to keep the accounts up to date.