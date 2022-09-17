Nutritionist reveals 7 foods that help you sleep better







Foods that help you sleep better Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Choosing foods that help you sleep better is a great way to take care of your health. After all, insomnia is one of the most common problems in today’s society and can, for example, cause serious damage to well-being. In other words, taking care of rest is fundamental to having a good quality of life. In this way, the ideal is to supply the body with nutrients and functional substances, such as vitamin B6, magnesium and tryptophan.

“Tryptophan, once recognized by our brain, stimulates the production of a neurotransmitter called serotonin. It is responsible for regulating sleep, good mood and a feeling of well-being. The intake of vitamin B6 and magnesium helps in the production of tryptophan in our body”, explains Bettina Del Pino, nutritionist specializing in clinical and sports nutrition.

In this way, with the help of the expert, we have separated seven foods that help you sleep better. Check out:

Foods that help you sleep better

1. Whole grains: large carbohydrate suppliers, contain vitamins and minerals that can aid in better tryptophan absorption.

two. Nuts and seeds: are rich sources of tryptophan. In addition, they are suppliers of magnesium, which helps to combat the effects of the stress hormone.

3. Oat: It is a source of melatonin, popularly known as the sleep hormone. The substance helps you fall asleep more easily.

4. Chickpeas, peas, beans, lentils and soybeans: rich sources of tryptophan, in addition to B vitamins, which help in the proper functioning of the nervous system.

5. Banana: rich in tryptophan, carbohydrates and magnesium, responsible for helping to produce hormones such as serotonin and melatonin, which contribute to the quality of sleep.

6. Red berries and kiwi: they are rich in antioxidants, which favor the control and treatment of sleep disorders.

7. Passion fruit: Passion fruit has calming properties, which act directly on the central nervous system, producing an analgesic and muscle relaxant effect.

what to avoid

The nutritionist also points out that some foods should be avoided at night, as they leave the body on alert or are difficult to digest. “Drinks with caffeine, such as black tea, mate tea, green tea, coffee and energy, greasy foods, fried foods, soda and alcoholic beverages should be avoided”, she guides.

“A healthy and balanced diet is a strong ally in the fight against insomnia, but it is advisable that people seek medical attention”, concludes Bettina.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!