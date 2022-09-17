“Old and tired”; Flamengo wants to remove Inter holder after Libertadores and red-black fans disapprove on the web

Flamengo will look for a lot of good reinforcements as soon as the season finish. Marcos Braz has already talked and said he wants to hire punctually at Mengão. Oscar, a midfielder who does not want to return to China, is among the names, but news will appear very soon.

Earlier this Friday afternoon (16), the portal Torcedores.com revealed that Flamengo is also interested in signing the midfielder Edenilson, in the International. The player is already at the end of his cycle and, it seems, will leave Colorado at the end of this year.

“Flamengo, on the other hand, does not rule out reinforcements for the Club World Cup, if they win the Libertadores. The Internacional midfielder is one of the names on the clubs’ radar for next season”, said an excerpt from the report of the portal “Torcedores”.

It is worth remembering that it is not the first time in relation to the news about a possible departure of the player to the mengão. Years ago, there was even a conversation, but the business ended up not evolving. Edenilson is 32 years old, was recently called up to the Brazilian national team and is considered a good athlete.

If this finding is confirmed, Flamengo may be thinking about a possible departure from a player in the sector. João Gomes, for example, did not accept the last salary proposal and his representatives want to receive a higher amount, something around R$ 300 thousand.