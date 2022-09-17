Only 27 neighborhoods in Fortaleza have no cases or suspicions of monkeypox

Of the 121 neighborhoods in Fortaleza, only 27 remain silent for the monkeypox. The term is used by the Municipal Health Department to designate those neighborhoods that do not present any suspected or confirmed case of the disease.

The most recent epidemiological bulletin released by the ministry presents data collected until last Friday, the 9th, and released on Tuesday, the 12th. Altogether, Fortaleza has confirmed cases in 45 neighborhoods, which house 81 inhabitants diagnosed with monkeypox. Another 49 neighborhoods have cases under investigation, 185 of which are suspected.

The neighborhoods with the highest number of confirmations are Aldeota, Center and José Bonifacio – each with four cases. The districts of Cais do Porto, Carlito Pamplona, ​​Genibaú, Jangurussu, Messejana, Pici and Vila União each have three patients with monkeypox.

With seven cases under investigation, the Passaré is the neighborhood with the highest number of suspects of the disease. Then, eight neighborhoods have three suspects each: Aerolândia, Cidade dos Trabalhadores, Demócrito Rocha, Jacarecanga, Jardim Cearense, Manuel Dias Branco, Papicu and Varjota.

See the quiet neighborhoods for monkeypox in Fortaleza:

Airport Antonio Bezerra Aracapé Carlito Pamplona City 2,000 coaçu ladies from Lourdes Palm oil Dionisio Torres Dom Lustosa Guajeru Guararapes Itaoca Iracema Garden José Bonifacio panamerican Araxá Park Manibura Park Santa Rosa Park San Jose Park paupine Sabiaguaba salt flats São Bento Saint Gerard Siqueira

Case profile

Most of the 81 confirmed cases in Fortaleza until the last week were diagnosed in men, only five were in women.

One case has been confirmed in a child. Another 28 patients are aged between 20 and 29 years. The majority (37 people) are between 30 and 39 years old. A further 14 cases were diagnosed in people aged between 40 and 49 years and one case in a patient aged between 50 and 59 years.

As for the origin of the virus, 14 cases are classified as imported, that is, the patients had traveled to other regions where the virus was already present. Another 22 cases are autochthonous, that is, originated from local broadcast. A further 45 cases have not yet been classified.

In Ceara

Ceará has already confirmed 146 cases of the disease until this Wednesday, 14, with 116 of them only in the Capital, according to data from the State Health Department (Sesa). New cases in the Capital must be specified and distributed among neighborhoods in next week’s municipal epidemiological bulletin.

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags