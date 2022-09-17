Palmeiras leads the ranking of the best teams in the world; Ceará is tied with PSG

Palmeiras continues to lead the ranking of the best football teams in the world. The list was raised by ‘IFFHS‘, which evaluates the performance of football clubs in the world between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.

Palmeiras is the first in the ranking, with 305 points added during this period. The current two-time Libertadores champion appears ahead of Flamengo, the second best football team in the world according to the survey. The carioca club has 302 points and appears ahead of Liverpool, from England.

One of the most powerful in European football, PSG is only in 26th place, along with Ceará, both with 192 points. Manchester United, another powerful in Europe, is only 72nd, behind some Brazilian clubs, such as Fortaleza, Bragantino, Santos, Atlético GO and so on.

Corinthians, finalist in the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, 2nd in the ranking, appears only in the 37th position of the ranking, a little behind Barcelona (35th), under Xavi, who is having a great season under the command of the Spaniard.

Palmeiras leads: the 10 best teams in the world