Pantanal: After Renato’s ‘betrayal’, Tenório is unmasked by Marcelo, admits malice against José Leôncio, but cheats on his son: “My stupidity”

The last chapter of the soap opera should be shown on October 7, on Globo’s screen; According to information from the Summary of the On Novelas, Tenório is close to being unmasked

In “wetland“, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will have his plan to kill José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) exposed. According to information from the portal “Resumo das Novelas On”, Renato (Gabriel Santana) will ‘betray’ his father and tell Marcelo (Lucas Leto) the real reason for his Solano (Rafael Sieg) to the farm.

Perplexed by the revelation, her boyfriend gutta (Julia Dalavia) will go after the crook to get satisfaction. “Have you gone crazy?“, will ask the son of Zuleica (Aline Borges), now aware of the grileiro’s intentions in relation to Filó’s companion (Dira Paes). The bad character will then admit that she lost her mind after Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) being welcomed by the neighbor.

“I can’t deny it. It is true! It crossed my mind to end that whole race. (…) I think I was a little crazy. They took Maria Bruaca there, took her side, put a lawyer on me. But, deep down, what Zé Leôncio and Mariana wanted was to buy this farm here.“, will reply the villain.

Reply from Marcelo

Irritated, the zootechnician will send the can and will say that wickedness is not justifiable. “Does that justify you hiring a hit man to take out his entire family, Dad? What is it?“, he will ask. then the Alcides’ rival (Juliano Cazarré) will pretend that he will not take the story forward. “Yeah, you’re right. I think it was my mistake“, will lie the farmer.