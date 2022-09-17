Patagonia: who is the billionaire who donated BRL 15 billion to fight climate change

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Patagonia: who is the billionaire who donated BRL 15 billion to fight climate change 3 Views

  • Daniel Thomas
  • BBC News business reporter

Yvon Chouinard founded Patagonia in 1973

Credit, Campbell Brewer

photo caption,

Yvon Chouinard founded Patagonia in 1973

The billionaire founder of fashion retailer Patagonia has announced that he has donated his company to a charitable fund.

Yvon Chouinard said that under the new equity structure, any profits not reinvested in running the business would go towards combating climate change.

That equates to about US$100 million (more than R$500 million) a year, according to him, depending on the company’s financial health.

Patagonia — valued at US$ 3 billion (about R$ 15.5 billion), according to the American newspaper New York Times — sells clothing for hiking and other outdoor activities in more than 10 countries.

Tags

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

1st Mega Job Fair exceeds expectations and already has 5,800 confirmed vacancies

The 1st Mega Job Fair promoted by the Uberlândia City Hall, which will take place …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved