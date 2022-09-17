Patrícia Poeta vents about attacks: “Enough! I’m human”







Patrícia Poeta presents the program Encontro, on TV Globo, since July Photo: Globo / publicity

the presenter Patricia Poet45, spoke for the first time, on Thursday night, 15, about the criticism and attacks suffered on social networks since he took charge of the program. Dateon TV Globo, in July, alongside presenter Manoel Soares.

In a long outburst on her social networks, Patricia said that, even before debuting Date, was already “bombarded with lies” about you.

“Every day, a new one. I need to be frank and open with you, as I’ve always been throughout my life: seeing these people making up stories about me (absurd things, by the way) hurts a lot”, punctuated the presenter.

She also said she was tired of the attacks and made it clear that she would no longer accept lies. “For more than 60 days I was silent. I swallowed dry malicious attacks and unreasonable lies told by irresponsible people. But that’s enough!!!!! Enough!!!! until here.”

“Dealing with criticism I accept, after all when we put our face on TV, we know that this can happen. Now, lies: I can’t stand it. Even because a lie told several times ends up becoming the truth, even if it isn’t. Low lies. advice from this experience: don’t stone a person without knowing who they really are,” he said.

Patrícia closed by thanking co-workers and the public and said she didn’t wish anyone harm.

“To my co-workers and the public, once again, I thank you very much. Together we are stronger, in this chain of good. To liars: I do not wish evil, no. I only wish that they never fall victim to the evil they cause. very painful. With love, PP.”

Read Patricia Poeta’s statement in full:

I thought a thousand times if this post was made, because the last thing I want is to give the spotlight to people who propagate evil, hypocritical, liar people, who want to gain audience or clicks, whatever the cost, in a surreal lack of respect.

Even before the premiere of the Encounter, I have been bombarded with lies about myself. Every day, a new one.

I need to be frank and open with you, as I’ve always been throughout my life: seeing these people making up stories about me (absurd things, by the way) hurts too much.

I’ve only been moving forward with a smile on my face, at this point in my life, because I love what I do, because I have family and friends who are always close by and because I know what my mission is in this life.

My hug to every person who will see me on the show is out of pure gratitude and as sincere as possible. For them and for those who watch me on TV, I had a claw – that even I didn’t know.

For more than 60 days I was silent. I dryly swallowed malicious attacks and unreasonable lies told by irresponsible people. But now it’s over!!!!! Enough!!!!

I’m human. I am a woman. Fighter and, honestly, deserving of every conquest so far. Anyone who knows me knows this. After all, it’s been 25 years of working hard, dedicating myself and never hurting anyone. On the contrary.

Dealing with criticism I accept, after all when we put our face on TV, we know this can happen.

Now, lies: I can’t stand it. Even because a lie told several times, ends up becoming the truth, even if it is not. Low lies.

If I can give you one piece of advice from this experience: don’t stone someone without knowing who they really are.

I can say with all my heart that I am grateful to be where I am and with the people who are with me. My partners, our team, a group united for a greater good: the public.

I end here by reminding you that we women are capable of getting wherever we want, leaving behind those who diminish us, try to belittle our achievements or prevent us from getting further.

To my co-workers and the public, once again, thank you very much. Together we are stronger, in this chain of good. To liars: I wish no harm, no. I only wish that they never fall victim to the harm they cause. It’s very painful. With love, PP.”

