Payment of BRL 1,000 from the government is already scheduled; see the calendar

Created in July through a constitutional amendment, the Truck Driver Assistance will have its third installment credited by the government next week. According to the official calendar, the installment of BRL 1 thousand falls into the account of professionals on September 24th.

In addition to those who have already received the first two transfers, those who sent the self-declaration until the last 12th will also be able to withdraw. In this case, those approved will have access to the third installment together with the resources of the first and second installments.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, 129,788 truck drivers sent the document until August 29 and can now participate in the program. Self-declaration is only required in the case of autonomous carriers that did not register a cargo operation in 2022.

In all, there will be six monthly installments worth R$ 1 thousand each, totaling R$ 6 thousand in benefit until December this year.

Eligibility Criteria

To receive the Truck Driver Aid, the professional must:

Have an active registration in the RNTRC (National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers) of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT);

Have a valid CPF and CNH;

Submit the self-declaration (if you do not have a cargo operation record in 2022).

Those who have not yet submitted the self-declaration can do so through the Digital Work Card application or Emprega Brasil Portal. However, there will be no payment of retroactive installments from this month.

Truck Driver Assistance Calendar

See the complete calendar for registration and receiving the Trucker Aid: