Pedestistas and ex-affiliates launch a manifesto against Ciro and in support of Lula in the 1st round

A group of dissidents and affiliates of the Democratic Labor Party (PDT) prepared a manifesto, called “Laborists for democracy: the necessary vote”, in which they support the candidacy of the former president and candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for the Presidency and criticize the political postures of Ciro Gomes (PDT). The document asks pedestrians to vote, in the first round, in Squid (PT) to prevent a “turbulent and bloody country” second round.

According to the manifest, Cyrus proposed, between 2016 and 2018, a “well-designed sense of development”, however, since 2018, it has changed its stance when it was not supported by Squid in the elections and began to adopt a “plum” tone. The attitude made, as they write, the politician move away from the progressive camp. With that, they say, it would be necessary to look for another candidate that can defeat Bolsonaro and Bolsonarism in these elections.

“We are not going to cause even more wear and tear with Ciro’s posture, sometimes exposing his naughty vocabulary in videos and social networks. That is not our intention,” says an excerpt from the document. “However, it is worth remembering that the person who assumes the ‘polarizing’ tone in the worst sense of the term is the pedestrian, who now adopts the posture of a former trench companion”.

In conclusion, the drafters of the document ask that voters “don’t hesitate” and vote for Lula in the first round of the dispute, pointed out by them as “the only candidate capable of defeating Bolsonarismo in the first round”.

“In view of this, we who supported Ciro between 2016 and 2019 call on those who have the same vision not to waver, supporting the only candidate capable of defeating Bolsonarismo in the first round. This is not a useful vote. It is a historical necessity, something that, once again, we regret to see Ciro Gomes, a unique figure for thinking about the institutional design of the country, being unable to see this part of history. In view of this, we call on labor activists and dissidents to support former President Lula in the first round. Fraternal greetings and Brizolistas!”, says the manifesto.

The preparation of the document is led by both members and affiliates of the PDT and former members, one of them, for example, is Gabriel Cassianoa former ally of Ciro who currently defends Lula’s candidacy.

According to Gabriel Cassianothe manifesto will aim to expose Ciro Gomes’ (PDT) “dubiousness”, showing the contrast of his speeches about Lula in 2016, 2017 and 2018, comparing with the current speeches that, according to Gabriel, is an “electoral convenience”.

Cassian also stated, in an interview with CNN, that the idea of ​​the document is to preach a useful vote for Lula on October 2nd to avoid a second round, according to him, turbulent and bloody in the country. He informs that the document will be released in an act “Brizolistas com Lula”, on September 21, at 6 pm.

Let’s launch our manifesto: “Labors for Democracy: The Vote Needed!” who condemns Ciro’s attacks on Lula and preaches the vote for PT in the 1st shift on 09/21, at 6 pm, in the “Brizolistas com Lula” Act, at the Engineers Union of Rio de Janeiro. https://t.co/CsOcGa1GH3 — Gabriel Cassiano (@gcassianosp) September 16, 2022

The president of the PDT and coordinator of the Cyrus, Carlos Lupisaid that it is necessary to know if these organizers are affiliated with the PDT or ex-pedetistas who are in the service of the PT.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) said, this Thursday, 15, when asked about a possible manifesto, that he was already hovering over this possibility. “When you go out, if you go out, ask the national chairman of the party and the ethics committee. I have nothing to do with it,” declared the presidential candidate.

