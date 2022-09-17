Pedists launch manifesto against Ciro and call for ‘necessary vote’ for Lula

A document entitled ‘Labor for Democracy: The Necessary Vote’, signed by 17 current and former members of the PDT and by names that lead entities or social movements linked to the party, began to circulate this Friday the 16th with harsh criticism of Ciro Gomes (PDT). The signatories call on the pedetistas to vote in the first round for Lula (PT) to defeat Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to the manifest, Cyrus changed his posture since 2018, when he was not supported by Lula in the elections, and began to adopt a tone described in the letter as ‘pimp’. The attitude made, as they write, the politician move away from the progressive camp. With that, they say, it would be necessary to seek another candidate that can defeat Bolsonaro and Bolsonarism in these elections.

“We are not going to cause even more wear and tear with Ciro’s posture, sometimes exposing his naughty vocabulary in videos and social networks. That is not our intention”, says one of the excerpts of the document. “However, it is worth remembering that the person who assumes the ‘polarizing’ tone in the worst sense of the term is the pedestrian, who now adopts the posture of a former trench companion”.

In the manifesto, Labor still reinforces: “that Ciro who managed to stay in fine tune with the progressive camp no longer exists”. The sentence is part of an excerpt that regrets the change in posture of the pedestrian, which, according to the text, led to part of his voters voting for Bolsonaro in the event of a second round against Lula.

In conclusion, the signatories are emphatic and ask voters to ‘don’t hesitate’ and cast their vote for Lula, who they see as ‘the only candidate capable of defeating Bolsonarism in the first round’.

“This is not a useful vote. It’s a historic necessity, something that, once again, we regret to see Ciro Gomes, a unique figure for thinking about the institutional design of the country, being unable to see this part of history”, they write. “That said, We call on labor activists and dissidents to support former President Lula in the first round”.

Among the workers who signed the manifesto are deputy Túlio Gadelha, a former member of the PDT and currently affiliated with Rede, and Jairo Moura Jr., founder of the PDT in SP. There are also several other former members of the acronym and names linked to the party’s social movements. Check out the entire manifesto and the list of 17 signatories:

LABOR FOR DEMOCRACY: THE NECESSARY VOTE

In 2016, a traditional politician from Ceará began to gain the attention of young people between 20 and 30 years old in the country. Whether in the press or in universities, he shrewdly and haughtily denounced the ongoing coup against President Dilma Rousseff. He denounced the conspirator Michel Temer, opening an important path to leverage his own political field, a current of thought that would pursue a national development project. It is a field that would rethink national-developmentalism in its classical molds, proposing actions that conceive the state as an inducer of development and an important strategic tool for the consolidation of national sovereignty.

At the same time, this traditional politician of high intellectual acumen managed to update developmentalism for the conditions of the 21st century.

By traditional politician, we understand that leader who has been part of and has weight in the national debate for years. He was governor, Minister of State twice. For many of us, his programmatic speech was a big surprise on the national political scene. After all, how could we not have heard Ciro Gomes before?

Coming from Brasil Profundo, from the hinterland of Ceará, Ciro recognized the legacy of the popular democratic governments of Lula and Dilma. The person responsible for transposing the São Francisco River not only recognized this work, which had been paralyzed since the imperial period, but also recognized that during the PT governments the purchasing power of Brazilian workers increased significantly, with a salary as strong as during the government of João Goulart.

Ciro proposed between 2016 and 2018 a well-designed sense of development. The proposal was to further advance the developmental legacy generated during PT governments. It was a diplomatic criticism, from an ally who was part of the same camp. Healthy and balanced, his position even encouraged some PT militants.

During 2018, Ciro denounced Sergio Moro’s persecutory obsession against Lula. He even defended heroic attitudes, such as taking the former president to an embassy to request political asylum. However, due to differences within the left camp itself, it was not possible to guarantee the electoral alliance between Ciro and Lula.

From then on, Ciro began to adopt a more angry tone against the PT base.

We are not going to cause even more wear and tear with Ciro’s posture, sometimes exposing his naughty vocabulary in videos and social networks. That is not our intention. However, it is worth remembering that the person who assumes the “polarizing” tone in the worst sense of the term is the pedestrian, who now adopts the posture of a former trench companion.

The year is 2022. That Ciro who managed to stay in fine tune with the progressive camp no longer exists. If in 2018 the vast majority of labor militancy took to the streets to ask for votes for Fernando Haddad, currently we unfortunately see some colleagues saying that they will vote null in an eventual second round. There are others who think of supporting even Bolsonaro. More than indignation, seeing the national development project make a mistake in its tactical and strategic composition is a source of great sadness and disappointment.

In view of this, we who supported Ciro between 2016 and 2019 call on those who have the same vision not to waver, supporting the only candidate capable of defeating Bolsonarism in the first round. This is not a useful vote. It is a historical necessity, something that, once again, we regret to see Ciro Gomes, a unique figure for thinking about the institutional design of the country, being unable to see this part of history. In view of this, we call on labor activists and dissidents to support former President Lula in the first round.

Fraternal greetings and Brizolistas!

Sign this document:

1-André Luan Nunes Macedo- Professor. Doctor in History by UFOP. Former training director of the Leonel Brizola Foundation in Minas Gerais;

2- Gabriel Cassiano – student of economics and government relations at Hub+;

3- Túlio Gadelha – federal deputy and lawyer

4- Luiz Marcelo – parliamentary advisor and chief of staff of Tulio Gadelha

5- Pedro Tomaselli- visual artist, I work with popular housing and was as secretary of mobilization of the PDT Butantã.

6- Luan Arantes – Public Administration student, trainee at ALMG and former president of JS Lavras

7- André Mazochi Barroso- Agronomist and Master in Entomology, former member of JS Lavras

8- Reynaldo de Azevedo Gosmão, psychologist, Master in Letters.

9 – Vinícius Silveira – Information systems student, former member of JS São Lourenço.

10 – Vinicius Dino – Lawyer, Former Secretary General of JS SP.

11- Fernanda Moraes – Lawyer, former general secretary of JS Lavras.

12- Felipe Julio – Chemical Engineer graduated from the Federal University of Lavras, ex-Special Advisor on Public Policies for Youth at the Municipality of Sertãozinho-SP and ex-Secretary of Student Movement at JS Lavras.

13- Jr Felletti – Bachelor in Public Administration from the Federal University of Lavras, former director of PDT São Lourenço, JSPDT and Fundação Leonel Brizola in Minas Gerais.

14- Nice Couto- Former president of the Community Labor Movement (MCT) of the State of São Paulo of the PDT

15- Betinho da Rs- councilor of the PDT of the city of Bayeux-PB

16- José Maria dos Santos Jr. Economist, master in law and former councilor in Campo Belo-MG

17- Jairo Moura Jr. – Founder of PDT-SP, Member of the National Directory of PDT and appointed to compose the committee for Diretas Já

In a note sent to Capital Letterthe Socialist Youth of the PDT of Minas Gerais stated that “the former members of the JSPDT/MG who sign the aforementioned letter have not been part of the staff for 4 years and do not reflect the position of this important movement that fights daily for the National Project of Development is a reality in the country”.

He also declared that “the signatories of the aforementioned letter act to eliminate any candidacy that is not the one they defend and provoke the perception that there are only two very different alternatives, the good, represented in the figure of Lula, and the evil, represented in the figure of Bolsonaro”.