Pedrinho’s businessman charges Corinthians president for debt after victory against Fluminense

Will Dantas, manager of attacking midfielder Pedrinho, charged President Duilio Monteiro Alves and Corinthians in a humorous tone for a debt after the victory of Timão by 3 to 0 against Fluminense, last Thursday.

With the classification for the decision of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians guaranteed at least R$ 41.8 million in the coffers. The amount should give Alvinegro a financial respite, which seeks to rebalance its debts.

In two humorous posts, Will charged the president of Timão on account of a debt the club owes him. Pedrinho left Corinthians in early 2020 for Benfica and currently defends Atlético-MG.

“25 million in the account, give me 20 to armotize (the debt) and keep five in change. Go, Corinthians. I want the title now, bastard”, commented Will in the Instagram. “2-0 at 46… That’s it, make the check, CBF. Hey, Duílio, let’s have that little talk, daddy”, he added.

Pedrinho rose to the professional rank of Corinthians in 2017 and won three Paulista Championships and a Brazilian title with Timão. In all, there were 134 games, with 11 goals scored.

Remember Corinthians’ debt with Will Dantas

In 2020, Pedrinho was sold to benfica for 18 million euros (R$ 117 million at the time) and Will is entitled to 30% of the amount, that is, R$ 32.5 million at this Tuesday’s quotation.

The last agreement signed was that Corinthians would pay the amount in three equal and annual installments, but the first expired in July 2021 and so far has not deposited any amount, according to an interview that Will gave to the podcast in February.

At the time, Will said he was very grateful to Corinthians and said he trusted Timão’s representative.

