Performances: Grêmio plays badly again and nobody is saved in the defeat to Novorizontino | Guild

Grêmio returned to play badly outside the Arena. On Friday night, at Jorjão, they lost 2-0 to Novorizontino in a match that didn’t even scare the opponent. Guilherme, Lucas Leiva and Diogo Barbosa stood out negatively in a game in which all players on the gaucho team had bad performances.

1 of 1 Lucas Leiva and Diego Souza in Novorizontino vs Grêmio — Photo: Guilherme Videira/Novorizontino Lucas Leiva and Diego Souza in Novorizontino vs Grêmio — Photo: Guilherme Videira/Novorizontino

Diogo Barbosa

Despite showing an improvement in performance in Renato’s debut, the side failed again. In Novorizontino’s second goal, he didn’t score the opponent right, didn’t follow him and allowed Gustavo Bochecha to enter the area free to expand the score. Grade: 3.0

William

The striker was one of the reinforcements in this last transfer window, but he has not yet taken off. Guilherme returned as one of the applicants to the starting lineup, but he has not been able to contribute to the team. In individual plays, it hardly passes the marker. He even suffered some fouls, but the front men lacked inspiration. Grade: 3.0

Lucas Leiva

The midfielder returned to start this night and had the chance to start a technical recovery at Grêmio. However, he did not take the opportunity. He showed sluggishness in midfield, couldn’t make up for Bitello’s lack and was substituted at halftime. Note: 3.5

Brenno [GOL]: 5.0

Edilson [LAD]: 4.5

(Rodrigo Ferreira [LAD]): 5.0

Geromel [ZAG]: 5.0

Bruno Alves [ZAG]: 5.0

Diogo Barbosa [LAE]: 3.0

Villasanti [VOL]: 5.0

(Lucas Silva [VOL]): 5.5

Lucas Leiva [VOL]: 3.5

(Elkison [ATA]): 5.5

Thatian [VOL]: 5.0

(Thiago Santos [VOL]): 5.5

Biel [ATA]: 5.0

William [ATA]: 3.0

(Pedro Lucas [MEC]): 5.5

Diego Souza [ATA]: 5.0