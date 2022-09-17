“Pernambuco” reveals Cristiano Ronaldo’s promise after the Europa League duel: “Don’t worry” | football

It was 17 minutes on the field. Little time to avoid defeat, but enough time to make a dream come true. Raised in Cruz de Rebouças, in the municipality of Igarassu, attacking midfielder Vitor Pernambuco came off the bench – for Sheriff, from Moldova – to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United. In the lapse of courage before the idol himself, he left the field with a memory.

His shirt is here. This is priceless. Look at the man’s signature. — says Vitor Pernambuco, laughing.

Pernambucano plays against Cristiano Ronaldo and wins souvenir shirt

The duo’s meeting was scheduled. Vitor followed the draw for the Europa League group stage alongside Felipe Vizeu, another Brazilian who is at Sheriff, in the crowd to fall into the same bracket as the English giant.

When the draw fell, there was already a fight: who is going to take the man’s shirt? Whoever arrives first… – jokes the Pernambucan.

1 of 6 Vitor Pernambuco faces Cristiano Ronaldo in the Europa League and wins a shirt at the end of the game — Photo: Personal Archive Vitor Pernambuco faces Cristiano Ronaldo in the Europa League and wins a shirt at the end of the game – Photo: Personal Archive

Vitor had started in the club’s last match, for the Moldovan national championship, but started on the bench against Manchester United. He only came on during the second half, in a double substitution alongside Felipe Vizeu. It was enough.

– I got to him, congratulated him on the game and asked: Cristiano, can I get your shirt? He said: calm down, I’ll give it to you in the locker room. I was confident, but I saw the players approaching him and asking too.

I said Cristiano, your shirt is mine, huh. I’m trusting. He said, ‘Don’t worry’.

2 of 6 Cristiano Ronaldo and Vitor Pernambuco leaving the field for the Europa League — Photo: Personal Archive Cristiano Ronaldo and Vitor Pernambuco on their way out of the field for the Europa League — Photo: Personal Archive

Cristiano promised and fulfilled. He delivered the shirt as a gift inside the locker room and even returned to meet Vitor to sign an autograph next to the number 7 on the uniform.

– It was a very important day for me, I played with a guy who is worldwide, Cristiano Ronaldo. It was very gratifying for me, the way he treated me, super well, I even talked to him. I couldn’t sleep – celebrated.

3 of 6 Cristiano Ronaldo shirt with Vitor Pernambuco — Photo: Personal Archive Cristiano Ronaldo shirt with Vitor Pernambuco — Photo: Personal Archive

The unusual encounter took place after only five years of career.

Vitor started playing football at the age of 11 at Professor Padre’s school, but grew up in the lowland fields of Cruz de Rebouças, known as Poerão, in the municipality of Igarassu, in Pernambuco. He had never passed the state club tests. He tried at Náutico, but did not pass. In Sport and Santa Cruz, the striker says he “had no opportunity”.

4 of 6 Vitor Pernambuco playing in the floodplain fields in Igarassu — Photo: Personal Archive Vitor Pernambuco playing in the floodplain fields in Igarassu — Photo: Personal Archive

In 2017, he was in a Friday night game when he caught the attention of a scout and moved to São Paulo for an opportunity at Portuguesa. It was there that she gained a new surname.

– I arrived with my accent asking for the ball, people said “Baiano” and I was pissed. Why are you calling me a Bahian? Then I didn’t touch the ball. I arrived shy, but on the second day I said: Well, my name is Pernambuco. I’m from Pernambuco. And it stayed – he explains.

5 of 6 Vitor Pernambuco on the field for Sheriff for the Europa League — Photo: Personal Archive Vitor Pernambuco on the field for Sheriff for the Europa League — Photo: Personal Archive

After the season at Portuguesa, in 2018, he still played for Jaguariúna and transferred to international football the following year. He passed through FC Lvivi in ​​Ukraine, Dinamo Tblisi in Georgia, Bodo / Glimt in Norway and finally Sheriff, from Moldova. He was champion in the last three clubs.

It’s the first time I’m playing a European championship, so I’ve been waiting for the right moment. It was an amazing night for me.