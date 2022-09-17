Photoshop becomes ‘weapon’ for father to prank his children; Look

A creative father from Belgium shares photos of his daughters in dangerous and fun situations on his Instagram, made using Photoshop. Kenny Deuss came up with the idea after getting tired of answering several questions from the children’s mother, wanting to know if they were okay.

The photos, published in the On account adventure with Dad, show children at unusual times. From fiddling with power tools to standing feet off the ground, blown away in a balloon or near a cliff.

A skilled photographer with a great sense of humor, the Belgian likes to create unusual adventures for himself, together with baby Aster and her sister Alix.

He sends the images to their mother, Tineke, whenever she asks, asking for a picture, which the kids do at the moment.

“Just to be clear, all the photos are fake. I decided to do something fun with it. I always showed her our daughters in a different dangerous situation,” he explained to the local newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

“My girlfriend had to look twice when she got the first photo [para entender o que realmente estava acontecendo]but it didn’t take long for her and her co-workers to start looking forward to new photos,” he admitted.

Image: Playback/Instagram

And the game, which started when Alix was still a baby, became a habit that was successful on social media. With over 400,000 followers on Instagram, Deuss and his daughters became known not only in Belgium, but all over the world.

Deuss explained that the production of the photos is simple and fast, because his daughters are calm.

‘Alix is ​​an easy going and happy child. She’s always smiling like a funny character, trying to make us laugh mixed in with a hint of stubbornness,” Kenny said in an interview with Bored Panda.

Image: Playback/Instagram

In addition to an “instagrammer” father, Kenny is also a musician and part of the rock band The Compleat Angler.

The fun images and the story behind also resulted in a book of his own, entitled “Adventures with the father: being a father is child’s play”, published in May.

In his book, he brings together his best photos, complemented by a large number of previously unpublished images. It also includes ‘advice’ for dads and dads-to-be with a strong dose of good humor.

Image: Playback/Instagram

Image: Playback/Instagram

Image: Playback/Instagram