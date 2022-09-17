Piqué and Shakira are reunited after separation; see the video







Shakira and Piqué ended their relationship Photo: Instagram/@shakira / Reproduction

Shakira was seen leaving a law firm in barcelona, in Spain, last Thursday, 15th. The moment was filmed by fans of the singer, who was very friendly with everyone, and shared on social networks. The artist would have met her ex, the football player Gerard Pique . His sympathy was even interpreted by the Colombian star’s admirers as a victory in the midst of the ex-couple’s controversies.

In the company of their representatives, Shakira intended to define the details of the breakup with the athlete, such as custody of the children and the division of assets, according to the newspaper. La Vanguardia. Also according to the publication, Piqué was tired, with the face of few friends, after the meeting. Like the singer, he did not give any statement to journalists.

The Barcelona defender’s lawyer said that the most important thing for his client and Shakira is the well-being of the children, Milan9 and Sasha7. “The meeting was good, I can’t give much information, but an agreement is never fully reached”, he declared.

According to the Spanish TV show El Gordo y La Flaca, another dispute between Gerard Pique and Shakirain addition to child custody, would be the Singer’s 15 Grammy Awards , which would still be exposed at the player’s production company. They should have made a deal during the Thursday meeting, but they didn’t. Child custody can end up in the courts.

The former couple is also considering moving to Miami, according to the publication: “Shakira is determined to settle there, away from the harassment he suffers in Catalonia.” Piqué would have informed his club’s board of his desire to leave Barcelona, ​​but his departure has not yet been confirmed.

The former couple met in 2010 and despite being together for 12 years, they never officially got married.

