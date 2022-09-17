Piqué gets angry, gets up from the table and leaves the date with Shakira

Instagram piqué

Definitely the ex-couple Piqué and Shakira

doesn’t speak the same language.

Since they officially announced the end of their marriage, the controversy between them has gained strength, especially after the player appeared publicly with new girlfriend Clara Chía

.

The mood got even worse after the revelation of other player’s alleged betrayals

among them, with actress Núria Tomás (see gallery below).

Faced with growing tension, the couple met last Thursday afternoon in the office of one of the lawyers involved in the case. The idea was to try to resolve outstanding questions about the division of assets, but mainly on the custody of the two children

.

According to the Spanish newspaper “La Vanguardia”, Shakira arrived first at the appointed place and Piqué appeared about 10 minutes later. Both declined to make public statements.

Given the various pending issues, a lasting meeting was expected. However, just an hour and a half later, the newspaper reports that piqué

got annoyed, got up from the table and left the meeting room

, despite those present trying to convince him to stay. Shortly afterward, Shakira and her lawyers left the office.

On the way out, dozens of fans of the Colombian artist, cell phone in hand, were waiting for Shakira and shouted for the singer to stay in Barcelona, ​​as she intends to move to Miami with her children, the main point of contention.

Also according to “La Vanguardia”, the defender is fed up with the endless negotiations, even so, although the meeting ended without the expected agreement, there is still a narrow margin to prevent the custody of the children from being decided by Justice.