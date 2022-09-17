PIS/PASEP 2021: when will it be paid?

O PIS/PASEP salary bonus referring to the base year of 2020, which was to have been paid in the year 2021, was released in February and March of this year. As a result, the payment of the salary bonus for the base year 2021 was transferred to 2023.

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare reported that the payment and identification of beneficiaries were always made in federal public banks, and that the control bodies questioned this and recommended the separation of these activities. Another suggestion is that payments be made in the same year, and not as in previous years, where payments started in one year and ended in the other.

In order for the worker to receive this right, it is necessary to have a work card signed in the base year 2021 or to have acted as a public servant in the base year 2021.

According to some changes made by the federal government, payment in 2023 will be made between the months of January and December.

Who is entitled to withdraw PIS/PASEP?

To receive the salary bonus, you must meet the following requirements:

Have the data always updated by the employer in RAIS/E-Social.

Have at least 5 years of registration in PIS/PASEP.

Have received at least up to two minimum wages in 2020.

Have exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days in the year 2020.

What is the value of PIS/Pasep in 2023?

The value of the benefit varies according to the number of months in which the worker performed his activities in the base year, according to the minimum wage in force on the date of payment. Remembering that the worker must have acted with a signed wallet or as a public servant in 2021 to receive the allowance.

Workers in the private sector who have a checking or savings account at Caixa Econômica Federal will automatically receive the benefit amount according to the month of their birth.

Other workers who do not have a Caixa account will receive the amount through digital social savings, which can be accessed through the Caixa Tem app. Anyone who is unable to open a digital account can withdraw cash at self-service terminals, lotteries, Caixa Aqui units or branches, always according to the payment calendar and month of birth. To do this, just have your document in hand along with the Citizen Card and password.

What amount will I receive?

Those who worked in the 12 months in 2020 as a public servant or with a formal contract will receive in 2023 the amount of R$ 1,212.00. If the value of the minimum wage changes to R$ 1,302.00, this will be the amount paid to the beneficiary.

For those who have not yet withdrawn the PIS/PASEP amount in 2022 and the deadline has already ended, it is possible to request the withdrawal of the amount until December 29 of this year.