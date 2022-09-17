PIS/Pasep of up to BRL 1,212 RELEASED for withdrawal; See the value for 2023

The year began with the news of the payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus for millions of workers. The benefit of up to one minimum wage, intended for those who worked with a formal contract or public servant, follows available for withdrawal.

Read more: Newly arrived technology in Brazil can generate BRL 590 billion in benefits per year

Next year, the value will undergo an adjustment to accompany the mandatory change in the national floor. By law, the government must readjust the minimum at the beginning of the year to avoid losses in the purchasing power of Brazilians. After all, what will be the new value of PIS/Pasep?

Adjustment based on inflation

The correction is based on the INPC, an indicator that measures inflation for families with incomes from 1 to 5 minimum wages. According to the latest forecast from the Ministry of Economy, the index should close the year at 6.54%.

If the percentage is confirmed, the minimum goes to R$ 1,292, as well as the workers’ salary allowance. Each professional is entitled to an amount equivalent to the months worked in the year considered for calculation, in the proportion of 1/12 per month.

Criteria

To have access to PIS/Pasep, the citizen must meet the requirements below:

Have received up to two monthly minimum wages, on average, in the base year;

Have performed remunerated activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year;

Have updated data on RAIS or eSocial;

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years in the year in question.

forms of withdrawal

Anyone who has not yet withdrawn the amounts for 2020 can do so until December 29, 2022, at an agency of Caixa Econômica Federal (PIS) or Banco do Brasil (Pasep). The benefit consultation is available in the Digital Work Card application; Alô Trabalho, at number 158; and official channels of the salary bonus paying banks.

It is worth remembering that the government also released the benefit with base year 2019 for those who have not yet withdrawn. In this case, it is necessary to request the reissue of the money at one of the agencies of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, or by e-mail. [email protected]replacing ‘uf’ with the abbreviation of the state where you live.