PIX: BC confirms leak of registration data of motorist club customers; passwords and balances were not exposed | Economy

The Central Bank announced this Friday (16) that data of a cadastral nature, related to PIX keys, were leaked under the custody and responsibility of Abastece Aí Clube Automobilista Payment LTDA (Abastece Aí) due to occasional failures in the systems of this institution. of payment.

According to the institution, the total number of keys potentially exposed is 137,285, and a holder can have more than one key.

“It should be clarified that this is the maximum amount, calculated conservatively, since there may be consultations with the keys in good faith that for various reasons did not result in the transaction being carried out”, he informed.

The BC added, however, that sensitive data, such as passwords, information on transactions or financial balances in transactional accounts, or any other information under bank secrecy, were not exposed.

“The information obtained is of a cadastral nature, which does not allow the movement of resources, nor access to accounts or other financial information”, he informed.

This was the fourth leak of information related to PIX, the Central Bank’s real-time resource transfer system.

In January 2022, the BC reported that there was a leak of “cadastral nature” data related to the PIX of customers of the financial institution Acesso Soluções de Pagamento.

In September 2021, the institution reported the leak of PIX keys that were under the custody and responsibility of the Bank of the State of Sergipe (Banese).

In February 2022, the BC reported that there was a leak of “cadastral nature” data linked to 2,112 PIX keys of the financial institution Logbank Soluções em Pagamentos S/A.

Customers will be notified

According to the BC, people who had their registration data obtained from the incident with Abastece Aí Clube Automobilista Payment will be notified exclusively through the application or through the internet banking of their relationship institution.

“Neither the BC nor the participating institutions will use any other means of communication to affected users, such as messaging apps, phone calls, SMS or email,” he added.

The institution also informed that it has adopted the “necessary actions” for the detailed investigation of the case and will apply the sanctioning measures provided for in the current regulation.

In February of this year, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, stated that data leaks related to the PIX will happen “with some frequency”, but that the recorded occurrences are of “not so sensitive” data leaks, as name, CPF and cell phone number of bank customers.