“Plays a lot”; Flamengo refuses to pay BRL 300,000, Dorival’s hands are tied and São Paulo fans campaign for midfielder to be hired by Tricolor

Rogerio Ceni is the ideal coach for this moment in São Paulo and no one has any doubts about that. Of course, the captain has already made a mistake a few times, put on a different team and paid the price for it, but the idol of Tricolor Paulista managed to put the team in the South American final and in a semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The bad luck was to have caught a starred Flamengo and with confidence at the top.

For 2023, things can get better. Ceni has morals internally and makes herself available to help in the search for reinforcements. In recent days, the São Paulo fans “discovered” that João Gomesfrom Flamengo, has a somewhat frayed relationship there.

The Garoto – very good with the ball, by the way – wants to receive a salary increase. Amazingly, today he receives less than R$ 50 thousand and Flamengo offered BRL 140 thousand, but the businessmen refused. Our investigation learned weeks ago that representatives want monthly salaries to reach BRL 300 thousand.

Tricolor Paulista pays Eder much more than that, just to give you an idea. If Flamengo doesn’t come close to these figures, the agents will seek proposals to get him out of Mengão. Of course, Flamengo would need to receive a good proposal to release him, since the boy has a contract until December 2025. Dorival wants his stay, but his hands are tied and leaves all this up to the CRF board.

But with this relationship somewhat troubled behind the scenes, São Paulo fans are asking Rogério Ceni to try to influence in some way to sign the player or at least try. Maybe a little confusion in Gávea, something happens.