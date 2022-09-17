Pocah poses in a thong bikini and shows off a huge butt

Pokah showed that in addition to her talent as a singer, she is also a true expert in the art of delighting fans on social media. This Friday (16), for example, the famous enjoyed a walk on a beach in Vitória, Espírito Santo, and stole the show by appearing wearing a thong bikini.

On the occasion, the artist bet on a black piece to enjoy the sunny day in style. By posting a photo of the tour on Instagram, one detail left the funkeira’s followers completely impressed.

In the image in question, Pocah appears sideways, flaunting her bulging butt and powerful curves. In the caption of the post, she wrote: “Who will see me at Fervô here in Vitória? Let’s go it’s sold out!!!”warned the ex-BBB, adding a fire emoji.

In front of the beautiful photo of the singer, fans were delighted and made a point of leaving several compliments for her. One netizen said: “What a wonderful woman”. Another follower wrote: “Without structures for the beauty of this woman, what a show”. One guy also praised: “Beautiful and Powerful”.

