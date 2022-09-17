Procon Carioca notifies Panini for rare figurines

The City of Rio de Janeiro reported today (16th) that the Rio de Janeiro Procon sent a notification to Panini, the publisher responsible for the Qatar World Cup album, to request clarification on “difficulty in finding some stickers in the envelopes”. The extra stickers are stirring collectors and causing a stir on social media.

In total there are 80 extra cards, with 20 players in total and each one with four versions: common, bronze, silver and gold, which indicate the rarity of each sticker. Recently, even Neymar joined in the fun and said he accepted proposals, by publishing photos of his own stickers.

According to a note, the company must submit, within five days, information at the headquarters of the Municipal Institute for Consumer Protection and Protection. In an excerpt, the institute, which is linked to the Municipal Secretary of Citizenship, indicates that “after several reports published in the press, which revealed the difficulty of collectors to find some stickers in the envelopes, the Carioca Procon took the necessary measures”.

The Qatar World Cup album was released on the 19th of August. Procon points out that Panini should clarify, among other points, “how many World Cup 2022 albums have already been marketed; how many are planned to be marketed; how many figurines of each character on the album will be or have been manufactured”.

Procon also points out that, in addition to the items already mentioned, “it will be necessary to specify the quantity/run of each model of figurine; how this information is passed on to the consumer; and if the supplier sells figurines separately”.

“There are children, young people and many other football lovers committed to completing the albums. The company needs to explain and resolve these issues of lack of the product”, said Igor, executive director of Procon in Rio.

It is speculated that the probability of finding a gold Legend sticker, the rarest, is one in every 1,900 packages. In addition to the Legends, from renowned players from their national teams, such as Messi, Suárez and Cristiano Ronaldo, there are also extra stickers called Rookies, from World Cup debutants, cases of promises such as Giovanny Reyna, from the USA, Gravenberch, from the Netherlands, and Gavi from Spain.

It is possible to find advertisements of stickers being sold for R$ 9 thousand. On online sales platforms, a collector would have to pay between R$5,000 and R$9,000 to have the four Legend versions of Neymar.

