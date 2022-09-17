Provisional Measure can generate impacts on the energy bill for three decades

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

At the end of August, a Provisional Measure concerning the extension of subsidies for renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, was approved by the Chamber of Deputies. However, PM can generate an extra cost of about R$ 4.5 billion per year for three decades.

The proposal, if approved, would impact the electricity bill paid by consumers. Residents of the North and Northeast regions of the country would be the most affected. The information was disclosed by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) to the newspaper O Globo.

Renewable energy in Brazil

A few years ago, equipment for generating renewable energy was expensive for Brazil, as it was a new technology and there was little investment in this type of sector. Therefore, subsidies were created in order to implement energy production in the country.

However, over the years, wind and solar energy have advanced on the national scene. Today, wind represents about 12% of installation capacity; solar, 3%. In this sense, experts criticize the MP, as progress has already been made and extending the deadlines for subsidies will impact the electricity bills paid by consumers for another 30 years.

subsidy for energy

The fund for such energy subsidies is paid for by consumers through electricity bills. About 95% of the values ​​are constituted in this way. When considering only the effects of the fund, there was an average increase of 4.65% in energy tariffs, when it comes to the South, Southeast and Center-West regions of the country.

In 5 years, subsidies in the electricity sector have doubled in value. From 2017 to 2022, the amount increased from BRL 15.99 billion to BRL 32.1 billion. In the same period, subsidies to renewable energy sources quadrupled.

Aneel states that, for the next few years, there is already a large amount of contracted renewable energy. And, therefore, the extension of subsidies would not be necessary. The MP was approved by the Chamber of Deputies and needs to be voted on by the Senate by the end of this month to take effect.

Energy between the regions of the country

Although Brazil has an interconnected energy system, the final cost for Brazilians varies greatly according to the regions.

The most affected regions, if the proposal is approved, would be the North and Northeast, which already have the highest tariffs in the country. But the effects of the measure would be felt by consumers across the country, who would find their electricity bills to increase over the next 30 years.

