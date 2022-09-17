Public improvises box on avenue to enjoy Guns N’ Roses in Ribeirão Preto, SP | Ribeirao Preto and France

Torn between the experience of listening to and watching world rock icons in the city where they live, even if on the big screen or from a distance, and the desire to be inside the Eurobike Arena on Friday night (16), residents of Ribeirão Preto (SP) improvised a free box at the construction site and on the sidewalks of Avenida Costábile Romano, east side, for the unprecedented show of Guns N’ Roses in the city.

The popcorn group, or ‘gramarote’, as the area was called, took binoculars, beach chairs, towels to cover the floor, boxes with drinks and some even climbed into trucks to improve their vision.

Among the costumes, Guns shirts and bandanas were successful. The excitement is not the same as those who saw the musicians inside, but the hits received a chorus from the outside. Occasionally, the excitement was greater, especially if they were more well-known songs, like “Welcome to the Jungle”, but in short, everyone enjoyed it.

Audience enjoying the Guns N'Roses show in Ribeirão Preto at the construction site on Avenida Costábile Romano

Slash’s guitar solos, as was to be expected, drew sighs and admiration from those who enjoyed the show glued to the railing, not from the stage, but from the fence.

Biologist Luís Arthur Chaves went with his wife and watched the show with binoculars. He wanted to be with the crowd that filled the Arena, but he couldn’t buy the tickets. Even so, he enjoyed enjoying the idols outside.

“You can see a lot. The big screen helps because it has good definition and now with the binoculars you can see it up close. The guys are sweating their shirt there, giving blood. It is nice. I wanted to be inside. The climate, the crowd, the energy ends up being different. Louder sound is also nicer. Here the wind is taking the sound away, but it is being the greatest enjoyment, the greatest joy,” she said.

Biologist Luis Arthur and his wife enjoying the Guns N' Roses show in Ribeirão Preto, SP, in the improvised box on the avenue.

‘Unique opportunity’

Student Vanessa Júlia da Silva went with her boyfriend to accompany the show. Glued to the railing, the couple, who had already made this adventure when Kiss performed in the city, liked what they saw, even though they wanted to be closer to the stage.

“It’s not the same thing, I wanted to be there, but it’s worth it here. I can see the screen better. I think if I were there it would be nicer, but that’s one thing.

Vanessa’s boyfriend, student Arthur Leite agrees, but reinforces that it is a unique opportunity to be in front of a band like Guns N’ Roses.

“Better than staying at home. A unique opportunity to see a group like Guns here in our city is rare. To see it again only at Rock in Rio. You have to take advantage of them being here,” he said.

Lovers Vanessa and Arthur enjoyed the Guns show glued to the fence that divides Avenida Costábile Romano with Arena Eurobike in Ribeirão Preto, SP

The alternative is not exclusive to the gang of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and company. When Kiss and Iron Maiden performed in the city, in May and August of this year respectively, the space was used.

The meeting point has already established itself among the residents. Realtor Deywison Silva went to Iron accompanied by friends, just like this Friday.

“Iron’s guys were a little smaller than the ones here, but it’s too much fun, too much. There [dentro] it’s better, but here it’s just as good, you interact with people, you can exchange a nice idea. It’s worth it for fun and entertainment, and it’s free, just [paguei] the beer”.

Audience glues to a grid to follow the Guns N' Roses show in an improvised box in Ribeirão Preto, SP

The custom furniture maker Celso Silva Prado watched Kiss from inside the Eurobike Arena, but Iron and Guns were accompanied by the “gramarote”. With the help of a monocle, the resident of Ribeirânia, the neighborhood where the shows were held, enjoyed it as if he had bought a ticket.

“Is better [aqui fora]. It’s a nice accommodation. I still got the monocle and it’s nice. It’s nice to see everyone. When I watched Kiss I saw farther than I saw here. It was worth it and the investment was zero.

Celso took a monocle to see Guns N'Roses from an improvised box in Ribeirão Preto, SP

Accompanied by her husband, daughter, nephew and sister-in-law, the prosthetic Vilma Aparecida Alves Bonfarini said that she discovered the space at the Iron Maiden show.

“My husband and daughter went inside for the Kiss concert. Then, from Iron, my sister-in-law said that you could see it from here. We came, loved it and we are here. It’s so worth it. You won’t have the emotion of being there, but you’ll hear it, you’ll feel what a rock concert really is. Rockeiro is my husband, he understands a lot, but as a layman I am in love with the sound”.

