Putin pressured, Russian policy in ‘shock’

Ukrainians have regained control of many places. Russian deputies want Putin to step down as president of Russia.

Leave the idea that you were going to attack on one side, but attack on the other. Ukraine has regained control of many places that were dominated by Russia in recent days.

A key city in the “deception” strategy by the Ukrainians was Kharkiv, which in the meantime came to be dominated by Ukrainian forces. In three days, a third of the region was recovered.

However the Russia tries to attack again, to gain control of the city, and this morning he wounded 12 peopleincluding two children.

But this quick and unexpected defeat in Kharkiv has left Russia’s policymakers surprised, shocked.

“O Russian political system is in shock – and I am not exaggerating”, assured the newspaper Público, a political scientist and former speechwriter for Vladimir Putin, Abbas Galliamov.

Pressure on the Kremlin, more specifically on President Putin, has increased in recent times.

From Moscow and St Petersburg appeared two groups of municipal deputies, who publicly called for the resignation of Vladimir Putin as president of Russia.

Putin caused “harm to the security of Russia and its citizens”, claimed the deputies, who added: “Studies show that the inhabitants of countries in which power changes regularly live on average better and longer than those in which the leaders do not leave office”.

“We ask you to step down from officebecause its opinions, its management model are desperately outdated and impede the development of Russia and its human potential”, appeals one of the documents.

There will be consequences for these Members – they will be prisonersprobably – but this is yet another indicator that, even within the Russian political system, there are those who are discontented and “angry” with the course of the war in Ukraine.

The British Defense Ministry he wrote this Friday that the Wagner Group, which is linked to the Kremlin, is trying to recruit soldiers in prisons Russian forces to bring inmates into combat in exchange for freedom and cash payments.

Mass grave in Izium

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a discovery was made mass grave in Izium, a city that was controlled by the Russians but which has now come under Ukrainian rule.

“Bucha, Mariupol and now, unfortunately, Izium… A Russia leaves death everywhere“, lamented the president of Ukraine, in his usual message.

It is estimated that about 450 bodies were found in this mass grave, according to officials in Kharkiv. All buried in one place.

Recall that Zelenskyy was involved in a accident vehicle, which is being investigated. A car collided with the vehicle in which it was traveling on its way back to the capital Kiev.