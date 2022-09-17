Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren gather to see the monarch’s coffin

This Friday (16/9), some of the 12 great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth gathered to pay tribute to the monarch, in Westminster, where the coffin of the sovereign remains until Monday (19/9). The ceremony began at 3:50 pm (Brasilia time) and is called the Vigil of the Princes.

As the Queen’s four children – King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – stood around the coffin with their heads down for 10 minutes, other royals watched from the upper part of the hall, according to the magazine. People. Among them, Queen Camila, Timothy Laurence, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. The latter two were seen quite emotional, according to The Mirror.

Color photography. The image shows every member of British royalty from Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Philip (center)***real family
In the color photograph, Queen Elizabeth appears in the center of the image smiling and wearing the royal crown.***Royal family 1

Queen Elizabeth II was the head of the British Crown from 1952 to 2022. She died aged 96 and remained on the throne longer than any other British monarch.Michael Ukas – Pool /Getty Images

In the color photograph, Elizabeth II appears on the left smiling at her ex-husband Prince Philip (on the right) from the picture in a suit***Queen Elizabeth II Visits Canada – Day 2

Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II from 1952 until his death in early 2021. He was the oldest man in the family’s history.Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images

Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their children Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward***Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their children Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.Fox Photos/Getty Images

Color photography. Prince Charles appears to the right of the image walking with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in the palace.***Real family

King Charles III, 73, is the current monarch of the United Kingdom. The eldest son and heir of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, he was married to Princess Diana, with whom he had two children.Getty Images

In the color photograph Lady Di and Prince Charles leave the maternity ward with their first child in their arms***Family-Real_Escandaloslady-di-harryVidaEstilo_Metrópoles

Diana, Princess of Wales, was a member of the British royal family from 1981 to 1996, for the duration of her marriage to Charles. She died in 1997, aged 36.Getty Images

In the color photograph, Prince Charles and Camilla appear smiling for a photo at an event***Camilla and Charles

King Charles III married Queen Consort Camilla in 2005Getty Images

In the color photograph, William and his wife Kate pose with the couple's first two children.***real family

Prince William is the eldest son of Charles and the late Diana, making him first in line to the British throne.Chris Jelf/Kensington Royal/Instagram

In the color photograph, Kate appears smiling for the photograph.***Royal family 1

Kate Middleton is the wife of Prince William, Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. The couple have three children: George, Charlotte and Louis.Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth***Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry is the youngest child of Charles and Diana. In 2020, he announced his departure as an active member of the royal family with his wife, Meghan Markle.John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In the color photograph, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for a photo smiling***meghan

Meghan Markle is an American former actress and current wife of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. The couple has two children: Archie and Lilibet.Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In the color photograph, Princess Anne appears looking up in the image.***Princess Anne

Anne Elizabeth is the only child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. She is the sister of King Charles III and has two children.Getty Images

In the color photograph, Mark appears smiling next to his ex-wife.***Autumn-e-Peter-Phillips-1024×683

Peter Mark is Princess Anne’s son with her first husband, Mark Phillips. He is the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.Getty Images

In the color photograph, Zara appears to the right of the image looking towards the horizon.***zara tindall

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips. The athlete is Peter’s younger sister.Getty Images

In the color photograph, Andrew appears seriously looking to the right of the image.***Andrew

Andrew Albert is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He has two daughters: Beatrice and Eugenie.Getty Images

Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew***Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew

Beatrice Mary is Andrew’s eldest daughter and Eugenie’s sister. The young woman got married in 2020Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In the color photograph, Princess Eugenie appears smiling up at an event***Princess Eugenie

Eugenie Victoria is Andrew’s youngest daughter. She and sister Beatrice are granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In the color photograph, Prince Edward appears walking down the street and smiles for the photo.***windsor

Edward is the fourth and youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He has two children: Louise and Jaime.Getty Images

In the color photograph, Louise (in purple) appears smiling next to her grandparents, Elizabeth II and Philip, and next to Kate.***Louise as a child with her grandparents

Louise Windsor is the eldest child and only daughter of Prince Edward. She is one of the granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.Getty Images

In the color photograph, James appears inside a royal carriage alongside his sister Louise, who is in the background.***James Alexander

James Alexander is the second child of Prince Edward and the brother of Lady Louise. He is the youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Getty Images

Princess Anne’s son Peter Philip was accompanying daughters Savannah and Isla. Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike, also made sure to bring their daughters Lena and Mia. Prince William and Kate Midleton and their three children did not join the others for the occasion.

The body of Queen Elizabeth II arrived in London last Tuesday (13/9). The coffin has been on display at Westminster Hall for the public for two days. On Monday (19/9), Elizabeth II will be buried in Windsor alongside her husband, parents and sister.

