Ram already considers Fiat Toro’s sister in the US

Ram wants to expand its horizons in the American market and is considering going below the 1500 and 2500 lines there, as indicated by Mike Koval Jr., CEO of the Stellantis brand.

Despite the Ram 1500 EV 2024 being on the launch radar, Koval Jr. considers that the brand looks “actively and aggressively” at other possibilities and one of them is being below the big trucks.

The target, in this case, is naturally the Ford Maverick, which comes with the Hyundai Santa Cruz, as the only options in the American market below the average spar chassis pickups.

Noting the sales potential, Koval pointed out that Ram has grown in markets such as Latin America and Australia, with the first Ram 700 being the Fiat Toro, a product that does not exist in the US.

For Stellantis, the moment is great, because, in the states, Jeep Gladiator gains its space, while in Latin America, Peugeot Landtrek advances, as well as Fiat Toro.

Focusing on a segment below, a sister of Fiat Toro can reach the American market, a little bigger and full-bodied to reflect the essence of the brand and thus not just be a mere adaptation of an existing product.

This works in markets where Fiat doesn’t place Toro, but it certainly wouldn’t appeal to the American public if its identity wasn’t recognizable.

So, what is expected is a Ram Dakota with a unibody to operate in the USA and face the aforementioned rivals, without necessarily measuring forces with chassis averages, such as the Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Colorado.

Still, Fiat will have an option in Landtrek here, however, the pickup of Chinese origin doesn’t look like anything we would expect to see in the American market and certainly Koval wants to keep Ram with its own identity in the case of access pickups, which will certainly be aspirational for part of consumers.

