Ram Classic 2023 sells 1,465 units on official launch night

Ram 1500 Classic (Photo: Disclosure/Ram)

After being launched in a live held at 18 pm, the Ram Classic 2023 had 1,465 units sold on Thursday night (15). The volume corresponds to the total forecast by the brand of premium pickup trucks for the entire year of 2022 in the Brazilian market.

Instant success is nothing new for Ram. In March of this year, the brand had sold 1,109 units of the Ram 3500 in just 5 hours. In May 2021, the Ram 2500 Rodeo took 10 hours to sell out of the single batch of 100 units. And the Ram 1500 Rebel had the same amount sold in 18 hours, in December 2020.

Considered the brand’s new gateway to Brazil, the Ram Classic 2023 arrived on the Brazilian market with prices starting from BRL 349,990. “Ram Classic represents another step in our expansion process in the country”, points out Breno Kamei, Ram vice president for South America.

Produced in Mexico, at the Saltillo plant, the Ram Classic has the Laramie as the first version available in Brazil. By the end of the year, the line will be reinforced by the Laramie Night Edition option.

Available colors are Diamond Black, Bright White, Patriot Blue, Crystal Granite and Delmonico Red for Laramie – which stands out for its external finish with grille, logos, wheels, bumpers and chrome mirrors.

The Laramie Night Edition has these parts painted black and the bumpers in the body color, which can be Flame Red, Diamond Black, Bright White or Crystal Granite. The inner lining is always black and leather with white stitching and silver, gold and wood-like appliqués.

Motorization

Housing the historic 5.7-liter HEMI V8 under the hood, the Ram Classic 2023 is the most powerful pickup in Brazil, alongside another model of the brand: the Ram 1500 Rebel. According to your Datasheetthe engine delivers 400 hp at 5,600 rpm and the equally generous torque of 56.7 kgf.m at 3,950 rpm, the highest among gasoline models in the segment.

With hemispherical combustion chambers, which explains the baptismal name, the HEMI accumulates several generations in more than 50 years of tradition. In addition to the broad, smooth and linear force that avoids the hesitation and spikes of turbocharged engines, the thruster features technologies aimed at fuel economy.

Modern and robust transmission

THE Ram Classic 2023 is equipped with the fully electronic TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission that, with a wide range of ratios, keeps the engine speed in the right range for the task. The gearshift controls are done by the rotary selector on the dashboard, freeing up space for the compartments in the center console.

As for the drive modes, the transfer case has 4×2, 4×4 High and 4×4 Low options. The driver controls everything electronically, through the buttons below the gear selector on the instrument panel.

classic design

The name Classic makes perfect sense if you look closely at it. The style of the front is a clear tribute to the second generation of Ram pickups, from 1993, which took the brand’s sales to unprecedented levels until then. Such success earned this generation of the then Dodge Ram 1500 Motor Trend’s “Truck of the Year” award in 1994.

Nicknamed the “big rig” in reference to the huge trailers that cross North American roads, the Classic’s design stands out for the headlights that are positioned below the top line of the grille and that are born as a natural continuation of the fenders, for in turn, also lowered in relation to the height of the hood.

The headlights have a dual function projector, playing the role of low beam and high beam, which is also aided by an additional lamp. Integrated amber LEDs play the roles of daytime running light (DRL) and turn signal. The taillights are made up of 15 LEDs.

Technology and comfort

The interior of the Ram Classic delivers all the breadth and quality of finish typical of the brand and a long list of series, from which the following stand out: two-zone digital air conditioning with rear outputs, front seats with electrical adjustments in 10 positions with two memories for the driver (which also keeps the position of the outside mirrors, pedals and radio), heated rear seats, reverse camera with active lines and rear parking sensors.

The Uconnect multimedia center has an 8.4” touchscreen and has an on-board navigation system and wireless connection via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The premium Alpine sound system with 9 speakers, 10” subwoofer and 506W of power completes the in-flight entertainment.

The instrument panel features six dials and a 7” color TFT multifunction screen.

Ample cargo space

With 1,424 liters of volumetric capacity, the Ram Classic bucket is not bigger, in the Brazilian market, than the Ram 3500 Limited Longhorn (when prepared for fifth wheel trailers). With a special full-surface protective coating, unique to Ram pickups, and LED lighting on the side and top (on the third brake light), it makes it easy to receive large objects.

