Ram Classic barely arrived at dealerships in the country and it’s over

The Ram Classic, the brand’s new entry model in the national market, can be considered a success. At least in what depends on the first sales result, announced by the company. On Thursday, after the event in which the official prices of the line were revealed, the pickup had 1,465 units sold. This is simply the entire volume forecast by Stellantis – the brand’s parent company – to be sold in Brazil by the end of this year.

The company says that all this instant success is nothing new for it, recalling that it sold 1,109 units of the Ram 3500 in just five hours of launch, in March this year. In May of last year, the Ram 2500 Rodeo took 10 hours to sell out of the single batch of 100 units. And the Ram 1500 Rebel had the same amount sold in 18 hours, in December 2020.

“As has become commonplace, we have yet another launch that exceeds our expectations,” said Breno Kamei, Ram’s vice president for South America. “Ram Classic is the brand’s new gateway to Brazil and represents another step in our expansion process in the country,” he added.

The arrival of the new pickup confirms the prediction that 2022 will be the best year for Ram in Brazil. “Ram Classic arrived with everything to reinforce our sales, which continue to be overheated and will result in another record year for the brand. On the first day, we consumed the entire volume planned for this semester, a phenomenal success”, said Everton Kurdejak, Ram’s vice president of commercial operations for Brazil.





