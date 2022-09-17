Ram Classic sells 1,465 units at launch

This Thursday (18), at the beginning of the night, Ram started the launch of the Ram Classic in the dealership network, when finally the price of the large Stellantis pickup was revealed, being R$ 349,990 at Laramie and R$ 359,990 at Laramie Night Edition.

According to Stellantis, on that nationwide launch night alone, the Ram sold 1,465 units of the Classic, thus beating the Ram 3500, which sold 1,109 units in five hours.

Breno Kamei, Ram’s vice president for South America, says: “As has become commonplace, we have yet another release that exceeds our expectations”.

Kamei comments: “Ram Classic is the brand’s new gateway to Brazil and represents another step in our expansion process in the country.”

As 2022 has become the best year for the American brand in the country, there are reasons for the company to celebrate, as Everton Kurdejak, Vice President of Commercial Operations at Ram for Brazil, points out:

“Ram Classic arrived with everything to reinforce our sales, which continue to be overheated and will result in another record year for the brand. On the first day we consumed the entire volume planned for this semester, a phenomenal success”.

Imported from Mexico, Ram Classic will open a new door for the brand in the country, which in the future targets the medium segment. So, before reaching that market, Ram solidifies its presence one level above.

With a V8 Hemi 5.7 engine with 400 horsepower and 56.5 kgfm, the Ram Classic comes with an eight-speed Torqueflite automatic transmission, in addition to 4×4 traction with reduced gear and a specific gear shift function for trailers.

Big bulky, the Ram Classic has a bulky bed and a double cabin with excellent space, in addition to a very generous package, which includes a premium Alpine 400-watt sound system, as well as 8.4-inch multimedia, 20-inch wheels, running boards, seats in leather, dual zone air conditioning, among others.