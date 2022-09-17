Reality runner-up reveals that heartthrob refused to kiss her on stage: ‘I felt like I was sick’ – Entertainment

The actress Gyselle Soares told, during an interview with the podcast will faint, who suffered a lot of prejudice in the artistic environment for having participated in a reality show, of which she was runner-up. She even cited an example of an inconvenient situation that she would have suffered with the soap opera heartthrob Gustavo Leão, in the film The Dreams of a Dreamer – The Frank Aguiar Storyreleased in 2016.

“Gustavo Leão didn’t want to kiss me on the mouth. He said: ‘I’m not going to kiss a former BBB’. It was the scene, and he had to kiss me on the mouth. He was my boyfriend in Frank Aguiar’s movie. He was the protagonist . And he didn’t want to kiss me. I felt like I had a disease. He who lost a hot woman like me at the height of the thing. I felt bad, but I understand because of the time, the mind… I understand”, he revealed.





The actress said that the film’s director had to change the script after the actor’s attitude. “There was a climate, it changed the scene. In fact, I don’t even give him a kiss. I give him a hug and, lightly, I try to kiss. I put a kiss there to have something, otherwise the scene is just holding his hand”, he reported.

Despite the discrimination, Gyselle said that she does not regret having participated in the reality. “The show took away all the difficulties I had, you know? I’m still in the business doing my job because of it, so I’m never going to spit on the plate I ate,” she said.

