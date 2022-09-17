Receivables: scheduled for May, 2nd phase of consultations continues without a start date | Economy

Scheduled to start on May 2nd, the second phase of consultations on “forgotten money” in banks – the Receivable Value System – still no start date.

The resumption of the system was postponed due to the strike of BC servers, which delayed the implementation of the tool.

“Consultations with the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) are temporarily suspended for improvement”, informs the BC, in a statement on its website.

The server shutdown, however, ended more than two months ago – and the BC has not yet announced the resumption of consultations.

The BC estimates that there are about BRL 8 billion in forgotten values, but in the first phase of the service, around BRL 4 billion were available for return.

The amounts receivable may be from remaining funds of:

closed checking or savings accounts, with available balance;

fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC;

capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions;

Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups.

Central Bank creates a system for customers to consult amounts receivable from banks

On April 16, the BC closed the last “repech” for the withdrawals of the first phase of resources forgotten by Brazilians in banks. The recap is from the values ​​of the first phase of the program. More values ​​will be released in the second phase.

As of March 24, 2.85 million individuals and companies requested redemption of their receivables, totaling R$245.8 million.

Among the individuals who requested a refund, 2,516,990 requested a transfer via Pix, totaling BRL 205,099,139.18, while 328,947 preferred to receive contact details from financial institutions, totaling BRL 34,370,940.12.

Among legal entities, 5,113 requested a refund via Pix (R$ 5,012,975.84) and 1,059 received contact details (R$ 1,326,419.82).

If you missed your appointment date, the Central Bank informs you that there is no reason to be concerned. There is no risk of losing your receivables, as they will continue to be held by financial institutions, waiting for you to request a refund when consultations with the SVR resume.

Since April 17, the Amounts Receivable system has undergone a reformulation. Check out some of the changes for the second cycle below:

There will be no further need for an appointment. It will be possible to request the redemption of resources at the time of the first consultation;

The system will have new information passed on by financial institutions. That is, even those who have already redeemed their resources and those who did not have amounts receivable in the first stage must consult the system again, as the data will be updated and there may be a new resource.

The Central Bank informs that to access the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR), find out the amount available and request its transfer, a silver or gold level gov.br account will be required. According to the institution, it will not be possible to access the SVR with the Registrato login.

