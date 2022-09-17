Record analyzes Pétala’s expulsion for violating A Fazenda 14 contract

Playback/Record Pétala Barreiros admitted to having violated the rule of the A Fazenda 14 contract that provides for his expulsion

Record has analyzed Pétala Barreiros’ confession about receiving external information after violating the pre-confinement rules of A Fazenda 14. The act is provided for in the contract as a reason for expulsion from the reality show, with the obligation to return all the fees and awards received during your stay in the program.

In the contract signed by the digital influencer with the broadcaster there is a very clear topic about the act. To be more specific, the subject is exposed in clause 8.1, of Annex I, which she read, agreed and signed, committing to respect in the reality show. But Petal took the breach.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any contact by the COMPETITOR with people outside the confinement environment of the PROGRAM and not belonging to the production of the PROGRAM will characterize, at the discretion of Production of the PROGRAM in their expulsion, such as, but not limited to, lawyer, family, personal physician, etc.”, the clause reads.

The column sought out Record on Thursday afternoon (15) questioning the position that will be taken on the case, but so far we have not received any response.

Pétala’s expulsion was the subject of internal debate. And there is a strong inclination to turn a blind eye, especially because of the moment of protagonism that she lives in the program. Although she is under the shadow of Deolane Bezerra in the first days of confinement, the direction understands that she has already become an important part of the success of the game.

As soon as he walked away from Deborah Albuquerque on the show, Pétala ended up confessing that he got outside information during the pre-confinement period. At first, in the room, she did not want to give details of how she found out, but she stressed that she learned at the hotel that Bruno Salomão, ex-Ronaldinha’s husband, had already provoked Deolane Bezerra.

At another time, also inside the headquarters, Pétala said that she and Deolane were able to communicate with the outside world through the tablet that the production had made available to all pedestrians in the hotel. The equipment had streaming applications, such as Netflix, and it was through these tools that both were informed, including about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

We are well aware that having external information from the program can bring some kind of advantage to players, who end up reviewing their strategies in reality. Now, it remains to be seen whether the broadcaster will enforce the rule it has imposed on contract participants or whether it will turn a blind eye.