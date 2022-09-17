Reinaldo replies (and deletes) story about possible departure from São Paulo

The side Reinaldo even reposted a story from one of his followers who tagged him in a news article about proposals to play for another club in 2023. The message was deleted minutes after being on the air by the player’s profile, on Instagram.

The conversations for the contract renewal are going through the sides of the CT of Barra Funda but, according to GE.com, São Paulo has not yet returned the counter-proposal made by the player, since the club’s first offer had not pleased the representatives of the athlete.

See the deleted story:

I received the image from at least ten followers who noticed the unusual fact in the athlete’s stories. In my opinion, the player reposted without seeing the subject and deleted it as soon as he noticed or was alerted. Reinaldo has a contract until December 31 of this year and wants to stay at São Paulo. Recently, the side said that the negotiation was underway but the difference between what Tricolor offers and what the side wants delay a quick solution.

According to journalist André Hernan, the definition will only take place after the South American final, on October 1st.

Football director Carlos Belmonte and coach Rogério Ceni have already stated in recent interviews that one of the goals for next season is to further reduce the squad’s payroll compared to this year. Reinaldo, Rafinha, Miranda and Eder, with contracts close to expiry, are high-paying veterans at the club.

I am in favor of Reinaldo’s permanence, as long as it is for an amount consistent with what São Paulo can afford. It is important but it is not an undisputed athlete. In the cast, we only have him, Wellington and the young Moreira, who can play on the left. Reinaldo’s departure will imply another search for a position for 2023.

