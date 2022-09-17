Reinaldo surprises and shares video with news of possible departure from São Paulo

Reinaldo published on Instagram a news of a possible departure from São Paulo

Reinaldo lives a soap opera for a contract renewal with Sao Paulo, which expires at the end of the year. On Thursday night, the left-back surprised by sharing a video with news of a possible departure from Morumbi.

The publication, which was deleted by the player on the morning of this Friday, had a song in a farewell mood.

The player posted on his official Instagram profile a headline from the website “Guia do Boleiro”: “Reinaldo out? Lateral receives proposal and can leave Tricolor”.

In August, the player was close to renewing the contract, but did not reach an agreement with the club.

In recent weeks, he has been negotiating the realization of a new contract.

Reinaldo arrived at São Paulo in 2013 and was loaned to Ponte Preta and Chapecoense before establishing himself as one of the leaders of the tricolor squad. He has over 350 appearances for the club.

In 2022, the side made 44 appearances, with six goals and seven assists. At 32 years old, he is one of the penalty takers of Rogério Ceni’s team, which has Wellington as a reserve.