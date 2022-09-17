Religious intolerance: woman was assaulted and lost sight in her right eye for listening to the samba of Grande Rio in honor of Exu | Rio de Janeiro

Share on WhatsApp

The victim, Bruna Domingues Vaz, said that it was enough to play the samba indoors for the aggressor, who was in a bar across the street, to start the confusion.

“I got there and asked him what the problem was. We were on our schedule, why the irony of talking about whether we were macumbeiro or pagodeiro. There he got excited and came at me”, said Bruna Domingues Vaz.

“He already came with a machete and didn’t want to know where he was going to get it and who he was going to get it from. I was on the sidewalk, that’s when I passed, and the machete came to hit me”, he recalls.

1 of 2 Bruna Vaz lost the vision of her right eye after being attacked — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Bruna Vaz lost the vision of her right eye after being attacked – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Cases of religious intolerance have increased in recent years in the state of Rio de Janeiro. African-based religions are the main targets of the attacks.

In May of this year, Pastor Felipe Valadão, from the Lagoinha Baptist Church, gave a public sermon against religions of African origin. He was denounced by the Public Ministry.

“Warn those possessed in Itaboraí that the time of spiritual mess is over. You can kill chicken, you can make farofa, prepare to see a lot of Umbanda centers being closed in the city.”

Cultural Heritage of Rio de Janeiro, an altar erected near the Arcos da Lapa in honor of Zé Pelintra, one of the Umbanda entities, has already been target of 22 attacks in just four years.

“They preyed on at dawn, spray-painted with messages like ‘I’m going to break everything’, ‘I’m going to give you a sledgehammer’, ‘demons’ and those slogans that tend towards intolerance”, says cultural producer Diego Gomes.

“The registration of the complaint started to be done through actions with the state government and the City Hall of Rio with the coordinators to combat religious intolerance at the time. Why is there not a more forceful action to investigate these actions?”, he asks.

The Commission to Combat Religious Intolerance received 47 intolerance records last year. Followers of Umbanda and Candomblé are the main victims of this type of violence.

But those responsible for the study say that in the vast majority of cases there are no formal records at the police stations.

“If you don’t have a safety net that encourages people to report and consequently there is impunity, you see that there is no measure for public bodies to treat it as they have to, as a crime, obviously you encourage people to move forward”, says the babalawo Ivanir dos Santos.

“Even with these difficulties, you have to go to the police station, take a witness and report it.”

The region with the highest number of occurrences is the capital, followed by Baixada Fluminense. In almost 24% of the cases the aggressor was an intolerant neighbor.

A terreiro was vandalized three years ago in Duque de Caxias. In a rare case of punishment, those responsible for the attack were indicted and held accountable for the crime.

A woman who frequents the place and preferred not to be identified says that, even so, she is still afraid.