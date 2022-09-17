Research records 7.3 million families without internet access in Brazil in 2021

IBGE points out that 28.2 million Brazilians aged 10 years and over did not use the internet; of this number, 3.6 million are students

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Cell phone is the most used means to gain access to the network



The Continuous National Household Sample Survey — Information and Communication Technology 2021 points out that 7.3 million Brazilian families did not have access to Internet last year. The survey also points out that 28.2 million Brazilians aged 10 and over did not use the internet. Of this number, 3.6 million are students. The data were released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The percentage of digitally excluded was 15.3% of the population aged 10 years and over. According to the IBGE, two out of ten respondents mentioned financial problems due to lack of access to the digital world; 14% stated that the cost of having access was high; and 6.2% said that the equipment to access the internet was expensive. The survey also shows that 42.2% do not know how to use the network and another 27.7% are not interested in accessing it. Regarding students, the number of disconnected public school students draws a lot of attention: 94.7%.

The greatest weight pointed out by students aged 10 years and over was also the financial issue: 25.1% said that the cost of the service was high and 18.3% mentioned the value of the equipment as the main obstacle. Two other reasons mentioned were lack of interest (17.5%), not knowing how to use it (15.9%) and unavailable service in frequented places (10.6%). Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 37 million Brazilians aged 10 and over did not have access to the internet. In 2019, the number of disconnected homes was 11.365 million. The data also show that among the 183.9 million Brazilians aged 10 years, 84.7% used the internet. In addition, the percentage of women connected was 85.6%, and that of men, 83.7%. The survey also brought up the most used means of access to access the network. Cell phones lead with 98.8%, followed by television (45.1%), microcomputers (41.9%) and tablets (9.3%).