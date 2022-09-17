Rio de Janeiro City Council

With the presence of municipal health workers in the Plenary and in the galleries of the Chamber of Rio, the Committee on Administration and Affairs Related to Public Servants and the Committee on Hygiene, Public Health and Social Welfare held, this Thursday ( 15), a joint public hearing to discuss the progress of the Positions, Careers and Salaries Plan (PCCS) for the category. The meeting was chaired by councilors Jorge Felippe (União) and Paulo Pinheiro (PSOL), and had representatives of the Public Power.

After the recent enactment by the Rio de Janeiro Chamber of Mayor Eduardo Paes’ vetoes of excerpts from the Budget Guidelines Law for the 2023 financial year (Law nº 7.475/2022), the Executive Branch should seek to implement, next year, the PCCS for civil servants. of health, as well as preparing its budget and financial estimate. The servers, however, warn that there is no prediction of when this plan should, in fact, be implemented.

Chairman of the Committee on Administration and Affairs Related to Public Servants, Councilman Jorge Felippe reported that the hearing arose from the mobilization of the various categories in the health area, which for almost two decades, have been fighting for the plan of positions, careers and salaries. “For a period we even understood that the benefit was not met, due to the municipality’s financial situation in the period from 2017 to 2021. But today, the City Hall is in a comfortable situation in its economy. Therefore, we insist that this proposal is finally forwarded to the Legislative Power”, he defended.

A negotiation table between representatives of unions from different professional categories and the Municipal Health Department (SMS) came to present a proposal for a plan in 2019, still in the government of former mayor Marcelo Crivella, but the discussions did not progress in the current municipal administration. .

The president of the Union of Physicians of Rio de Janeiro, Alexandre Telles, explained that, despite the SMS human resources sector having attested to the feasibility of the PCCS, when the proposal was updated with the salary recomposition for the period and titration, they were informed by the folder that the new plan would bring a financial impact of around R$ 1.5 billion. “The City Hall’s suggestion is that the unions now present a new proposal, in a strategy that we consider to delay the implementation of the plan. We have already presented our proposal, now the Secretariat has to bring a counter-proposal and, then, we discuss with the categories to reach an agreement”, he reinforced.

Councilman Paulo Pinheiro, president of the Health Commission, pointed out that, despite this negotiating table being a forum for discussions guaranteed by law, the last meetings have not taken place. “The meetings that would take place in the last three weeks were postponed, under the most varied arguments. One is that there is no way to discuss anything from the plan due to the hacking attack on the City Hall network,” he revealed. The systems of the City of Rio were hacked in the early hours of August 15th.

Health workers ask for appreciation

For Odivan Bentes, representative of municipal servers, it is necessary to look with respect to those professionals who were on the front line in the fight against coronavirus. “Health professionals were very warriors in facing this pandemic. Many colleagues slept in the hospital, they stopped seeing their parents, their children, afraid of taking an unknown virus to our homes, at a time when the pandemic brought so many deaths”, he recalled emotional.

Representative of workers in the pharmaceutical area, André Ferraz demanded from the City Hall the presentation of the figures of budgetary impacts with the implementation of the PCCS. “With each passing day, there are fewer workers in the Municipal Health Department and our average salary is low. We claim what is reasonable, but the Municipal Health Department does not respond and the Municipal Finance Department does not respond either. If it’s not a wonderful PCCS, let it be a possible one”.

Cintia Teixeira, president of the Nutritionists Union, also recalled the health professionals who worked on the front line of the fight against the pandemic and also made demands to the Municipal Secretary of Finance about the presentation of the financial impacts of the PCCS. “A hug is not enough for us. We need the Secretary of Finance to present a deadline to the trade union movement and to this Legislative House”, argued the nutritionist.

Present at the public hearing, councilor Chico Alencar (PSOL) defended the application of the law by the City of Rio and demanded the resumption of meetings at the negotiating table between representatives of health professionals and the Government. “It is necessary to overcome the salary gap for all categories, which is already around 20%. There are resources, because they boast that the accounts are clean”.

What do the secretaries say?

Representing the Municipal Health Department, Cristina Terra explains that, despite the Ministry having presented a preliminary study on the financial impacts, it is the Finance Department that has the legitimacy to present the concrete data. “What we did preliminarily, with the numbers proposed by the union, was to calculate this increase in the salary of more than 14 thousand servers, respecting the positioning, insalubrity, the night additional and the bonus of health surveillance”, reported Cristina Terra.

In turn, Alexandre Araújo, representative of the Municipal Department of Finance, says that the request for the study of impacts has not yet reached the folder. “We do not have the figures for the financial impacts, as the process has not yet arrived. It is worth remembering that we need to include employer charges in the calculations and, after our validation, an actuarial impact needs to be made by PreviRio”, added the server.

referrals

With the mismatch of information between the secretariats of Finance and Health, the committees for Administration and Affairs Related to Public Servants and Hygiene, Public Health and Social Welfare decided that they will meet to outline the next steps. “It is no longer possible to discuss with the Finance and Health departments. The matter has to be discussed with the head of the municipal executive branch, in this case Mayor Eduardo Paes”, added Paulo Pinheiro.

For councilor Jorge Felippe, there is no more room for postponements. “Nothing else justifies procrastination in contemplating servants in relation to what is owed to them. The City Hall of Rio assures that it has funds in cash. Our budget went from R$ 30 billion to R$ 40 billion, with the increase in revenue”, pointed out the parliamentarian. A new meeting with the servers should be scheduled later.

Councilors Inaldo Silva (Rep) and Luciano Medeiros (PSD) also participated in the hearing, on behalf of the Committee on Administration and Affairs Related to Public Servants, Dr. Carlos Eduardo (PDT) and Dr. João Ricardo (PSC), by the Hygiene, Public Health and Social Welfare Commission, in addition to councilors, Lindbergh Farias (PT), Tarcísio Motta (PSOL), Reimont (PT), Teresa Bergher (Citizenship) and Marcio Santos (PT ).