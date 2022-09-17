Roberto Carlos goes to STF against parody of Tiririca

Singer Roberto Carlos sued the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against federal deputy Tiririca (PL-SP), who parodies the song “O Portão” in an election advertisement.

“I voted, again I will vote. Tiririca, Brasília is your place”, sings the parliamentarian in the video.

The singer’s team appealed to the Court after the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) rejected a lawsuit that asked the parliamentarian to remove the video and pay compensation of R$50,000 for misuse of the work. For Roberto Carlos’ lawyers, the reinterpretation “misleads voters and the general public, causing an undue association between Tiririca and Roberto Carlos”.

The judge who examined the case, however, considered that the parody is not intended to reproduce the original work and is not derogatory, therefore, it does not violate the rights of the personality.

The artist’s lawyer, Letícia Provedel, contests the decision. “Although parody for political purposes is authorized, the right to the image is not to be confused with the right to parody, which is related to a work – and never to the image of the author and artist. It is not just a humorous jingle based on in his work, but the use of his image linked to politics, generating false endorsement by the singer of his campaign,” she said in a statement.

This is not the first time that Roberto Carlos has sued Tiririca. In 2014, he filed a lawsuit for the same reason, but the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) rejected it, considering that parodies do not come up against copyright law.