Romance? Cecília Malan posts a photo of Murilo Benício with his family

Rede Globo correspondent Cecilia Malan published a photo of Murilo Benício next to his father and brother at a special birthday dinner

This Friday, the 16th, the journalist Cecilia Malan heated up rumors of involvement with the actor Murilo Benício by posting a photo on your Instagram.

In the published photo, the actor of the soap opera “Pantanal” appeared next to the correspondent’s father and brother. The reason? A dinner to celebrate Cecilia’s brother’s birthday, Pedro.

The journalist cannot be present at the celebration because she is covering the funeral of the Queen Elizabeth II in London, and regretted the absence in the publication’s caption.

“Meanwhile, in Rio… I almost jumped back on the plane to participate in this dinner! Congratulations, little brother! 29 years lighting up our lives. I love you“, he wrote.

In the comments, Cecília’s followers celebrated Pedro’s birthday. “Congratulations to the handsome brother”, commented one fan. And another follower wrote: “Congratulations to your little brother”.

However, what was not lacking in the comments were the celebrations of the couple Murilo and Cecília. “assumed”, pointed out a follower. And another fan wrote: “Assume this relationship soon, couple, because we ship a lot.”.

In queue!

Last Thursday, the 15th, Cecília surprised her followers by revealing on her social networks about the Queen’s funeral.

The journalist said that she faced six hours of queue to say the last goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II. She even claimed that there were 8,000 people ahead of her in line.