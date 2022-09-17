Rosiane says she is ‘nymphomaniac’ and talks about Iran

The first party of “The Farm 2022” (RecordTV) is already giving what to talk about! In conversation with Rosiane, Ingrid and Ruivinha de Marte told their confinement colleague to invest in Iran Malfitano. The dancer, in turn, said, in a joking tone, that this is not a good idea because she is “nymphomaniac”.

I’m nymphomaniac! If I give Iran a kiss, I’m already going to want to suck the man! Rosian

“There’s a condom inside, no problem,” said Ruivinha, joining in the fun.

“There’s what? No… He has to conquer me first, daughter. It’s not like that”, replied the dancer.

Japan-themed, the first “Farm 14” party kicked off tonight. For the event, participants received costumes, accessories and a cell phone to record the special moments.

“Ja sextou there in Japan! The great time has come for you to enjoy the long-awaited 1st party at Fazenda 14. Get ready to shine brighter than the illuminated streets of Tokyo!”, revealed the statement read by the farmer of the week, Lucas Santos.

Sextou in Japan! First party of ‘A Fazenda 2022’ has an oriental theme

1 / 13 The Farm 2022: First party of the season begins Playback/PlayPlus two / 13 The Farm 2022: Petal gets ready for the first party Playback / Playplus 3 / 13 The Farm 2022: The first edition party begins Playback/PlayPlus 4 / 13 Thomas with his Japan party look Thomas with his Japan party look 5 / 13 The Farm 2022: Peasants toast at first party Playback/PlayPlus 6 / 13 The Farm 2022: Deolane’s look for Japan party Playback / Playplus 7 / 13 The Farm 2022: Peasants toast at first party Playback/PlayPlus 8 / 13 The Farm 2022: Peasants toast at first party Playback/PlayPlus 9 / 13 The Farm 2022: Bia, Pétala and Deolane at the first party Playback/PlayPlus 10 / 13 The Farm 2022: Shay and Bruno talking at the party Playback/PlayPlus 11 / 13 The Farm 2022: Peons in the outdoor area of ​​the party Playback/PlayPlus 12 / 13 The Farm 2022: Ingrid on the dance floor Playback/PlayPlus 13 / 13 The Farm 2022: Pawns on the dance floor Playback/PlayPlus

The Farm 2022: Who is the favorite pawn to win the rural reality? 0.74% 1.02% 1.92% 1.75% 1.64% 23.70% 25.62% 0.74% 6.96% 2.66% 2.83% 0.96% 1.07% 2.38% 1.41% 8.88% 1.36% 2.38% 0.90% 10.18% 0.90% vote again Total of 1768 wishes

Want to see the fire in the hay? Receive all information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”

A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show