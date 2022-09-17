Rosiane says she is ‘nymphomaniac’ and talks about Iran

The first party of “The Farm 2022” (RecordTV) is already giving what to talk about! In conversation with Rosiane, Ingrid and Ruivinha de Marte told their confinement colleague to invest in Iran Malfitano. The dancer, in turn, said, in a joking tone, that this is not a good idea because she is “nymphomaniac”.
I’m nymphomaniac! If I give Iran a kiss, I’m already going to want to suck the man! Rosian
“There’s a condom inside, no problem,” said Ruivinha, joining in the fun.
“There’s what? No… He has to conquer me first, daughter. It’s not like that”, replied the dancer.
Japan-themed, the first “Farm 14” party kicked off tonight. For the event, participants received costumes, accessories and a cell phone to record the special moments.
“Ja sextou there in Japan! The great time has come for you to enjoy the long-awaited 1st party at Fazenda 14. Get ready to shine brighter than the illuminated streets of Tokyo!”, revealed the statement read by the farmer of the week, Lucas Santos.
Sextou in Japan! First party of ‘A Fazenda 2022’ has an oriental theme
The Farm 2022: First party of the season begins
The Farm 2022: Petal gets ready for the first party
The Farm 2022: The first edition party begins
Thomas with his Japan party look
Thomas with his Japan party look
The Farm 2022: Peasants toast at first party
The Farm 2022: Deolane's look for Japan party
The Farm 2022: Peasants toast at first party
The Farm 2022: Peasants toast at first party
The Farm 2022: Bia, Pétala and Deolane at the first party
The Farm 2022: Shay and Bruno talking at the party
The Farm 2022: Peons in the outdoor area of the party
The Farm 2022: Ingrid on the dance floor
The Farm 2022: Pawns on the dance floor
The Farm 2022: Who is the favorite pawn to win the rural reality?
0.74%
1.02%
1.92%
1.75%
1.64%
23.70%
25.62%
0.74%
6.96%
2.66%
2.83%
0.96%
1.07%
2.38%
1.41%
8.88%
1.36%
2.38%
0.90%
10.18%
0.90%
Total of 1768 wishes
A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show
Small strawberry
Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer.
martian redhead
Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer.
Shayan Haghbin
Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur.
Deborah Albuquerque
Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer.
Thomas Costa
Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera "Carrossel" (SBT) in his youth.
Iran Malfitano
Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor.
Deolane Bezerra
Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer.
Kerline Cardoso
Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer.
Tiago Ramos
Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District.
Ingrid Ohara
Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer.
Rosiane Pinheiro
Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter.
Vini Buttel
Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer.
André Marinho
André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career.
Alex Gallete
Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor.
Tati Zaqui
Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo.
Bruno Thalamo
Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist.
Barreiros petal
Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman.
Bárbara Borges
Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress.
Lucas Santos
Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera "Carrossel" (SBT).
Pele Milflows
At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter.