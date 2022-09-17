Salary floor: nurses are outraged, but not with the STF, says Cofen representative

Daniel Menezes, representative of the Federal Nursing Council, Cofen, said that the category is angry with the suspension of the minimum wage and that it will try to reverse the situation.

“We received it with great sadness. The category is very dismayed and this has inflamed movements and mobilizations throughout Brazil. A 24-hour mobilization across the country is scheduled for September 21, showing this indignation,” he said in an interview with UOL.

However, Menezes points out that the class’s indignation is not directed at the Federal Supreme Court, which formed a majority this Thursday 16th to maintain the injunction that suspended the floor, given that the bill that created it, did not point out the source. cost of expenses.

“The indignation is not against the STF, because we respect all powers. And we know that the struggle permeates any electoral or political dispute”, he declared.

He points out that nurses were harmed by the poor distribution of the Health budget under the responsibility of the federal government.

“We will be able to participate legally in this matter. The financial impact has already been widely debated in Congress. What we need, and Pacheco has already given an interview, is the responsibility of Congress to expedite, before October 2nd until, the approval of projects that deal with funding sources”, concluded Menezes.