Salvador servers say they only leave City Hall after Bruno Reis takes action

Municipal health and endemic agents remain camped in front of Palácio Tomé de Souza, the official headquarters of the Salvador City Hall. The manifestation of the servers began on Wednesday (14), six days after occupying the headquarters of the Municipal Health Department of Salvador (SMS).

To BNewsthe agents stated that they intend to remain with the protest until Mayor Bruno Reis (UB) decides to negotiate with the category, who charge the municipal management to pay the full amount of the salary floor of all 3,437 agents, as determined by Constitutional Amendment 120/ 22, approved by the National Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The municipal bill approved by the City Council, which addresses the full payment of professionals, was partially vetoed by Mayor Bruno Reis and then overturned by CMS in a heated session last month.

The matter even became a political crisis between the Chamber and the City Hall, generating an exchange of barbs and accusations between Mayor Bruno Reis and the president of the House, Geraldo Júnior, in addition to government councilors, Kiki Bispo, Paulo Magalhães and Duda. Sanches.

The city government claims that it is offering a salary readjustment in the amount of 74% of increase to the category, with the remuneration changing to R$ 3,393, which is contested by the agents.

The category, however, alleges that the proposals made by the management remove about 82.5% of the gratifications of the Career and Salary Plan from workers. The agents’ union even rejected the last two proposals made by the city hall.

