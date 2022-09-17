São Paulo squad: see the likely team against Ceará | Sao Paulo

São Paulo trained this Saturday morning, at the CT da Barra Funda, ending the preparation for the match against Ceará, this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

After a physical activation on the pitch, the players were divided into two teams for technical training. The work focused on the exchange of passes, movements, crossings and finishing.

Moreira, Arboleda and Nikão continued with the treatment of their injuries, while André Anderson participated normally in the entire activity. Tricolor travels this Saturday afternoon to the capital of Ceará.

Bustos trains at São Paulo's CT — Photo: São Paulo FC

Rogério Ceni has doubts about the team that will take to the field on Sunday due to the physical exhaustion of the cast. The coach will not be able to count on Miranda and Eder, suspended, in addition to the injured Gabriel Neves, Arboleda, Nikão and Caio.

A probable São Paulo, then, may have: Felipe Alves, Rafinha, Ferraresi, Luizão (Diego Costa) and Reinaldo (Welington); Pablo Maia, Galoppo, Talles Costa and Alisson; Bustos and Calleri (Luciano).

São Paulo tries to move away from the relegation zone. With 31 points, the team is in 13th place and five points behind the Z-4.

