Scientists point to 2 foods capable of preventing type 2 diabetes

Researchers at the University of Naples Federico II, in Italy, point out that drinking a glass of milk or eating a small pot of yogurt every day can contribute to the prevention of type 2 diabetes. On the other hand, the consumption of red meat and processed meat increases the risk of developing the disease by approximately 20%.

The Italian scientists analyzed data from 13 previous scientific reviews, involving a total of 175 studies that looked for a relationship between the consumption of 12 foods of animal origin and the development of type 2 diabetes.

The list of foods analyzed in the works includes red meat of the bovine, ovine and pork types; white meats such as chicken and turkey; processed meats such as bacon and sausages; and fish. Full-fat and reduced-fat dairy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt, and eggs were also evaluated.

Crossing the data, it was possible to see that people who consumed a glass of milk a day were 10% less likely to receive a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes compared to those who consumed the least. For those who ate 100 grams of yogurt a day, the risk was 6% lower.

Cheese

The results found were not significant for the consumption of 30 grams of cheese. In other words, intake limited to that amount would bring no benefit or harm.

Physician and lead author of the study, Annalisa Giosuè, explained in a statement that dairy products are rich in nutrients, vitamins and other bioactive compounds that can favorably influence glucose metabolism – the body’s processing of sugar.

“Probiotics are also known to exert beneficial effects on glucose metabolism, which may explain why we found that regular yogurt consumption is associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes,” he wrote.

increased risk

People who ate 100 grams of red meat a day were 22% more likely to develop the disease compared to those who ate the least. For those who consumed 50 grams of processed meats, the risk increased to 30%.

Red and processed meats are rich in saturated fatty acids, cholesterol and heme iron, which are known to cause chronic low-level inflammation and oxidative stress, which can reduce the sensitivity of cells to insulin. Processed meats also contain nitrates, nitrites and sodium, which are known to damage the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas.

Data from the study will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Stockholm, Sweden, and are accepted for publication in the journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice.

Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease characterized by the body’s resistance to insulin – a hormone responsible for keeping blood sugar stable -, caused by unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as a sedentary lifestyle and excessive consumption of carbohydrates.

More than 13 million people live with diabetes in Brazil, which represents 6.9% of the population, according to the Brazilian Society of Diabetes.

The most common symptoms are dry mouth, constant thirst, increased urge to urinate and weight loss for no apparent reason. When left untreated, diabetes can lead to heart disease, loss of limbs and blindness.

